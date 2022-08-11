Winkler named chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital

Jessica Winkler has been named the chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital after serving as its director of patient services since 2018.

“Jessica brings strong leadership qualities and a diverse career to the role,” said John Hennelly, CEO of Sonoma Valley Hospital, in a news release. “We sought an innovative, forward-thinking CNO, one who would be a strong leader and work well with our staff and medical community. Jessica will be invaluable in helping us realize our vision in the coming years.”

Winkler has also served in nursing leadership roles at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital as well as Danbury Hospital and Hartford Hospital in Connecticut. She completed her doctorate of nursing practice degree in systems-level leadership.

“I am so honored to be assuming the role of chief nursing officer at Sonoma Valley Hospital,” Winkler said. “I have enjoyed working there for the past several years and have seen us overcome some significant challenges, all while maintaining great care outcomes.”

Winkler said she has far-reaching goals to ensure world-class care, and equity and inclusion are achieved through recruitment, retention and support for the nursing and clinical staff.

“I value our relationship with our entire community, and as a resident of Sonoma Valley, I am an active stakeholder,” she said. “Being here for emergency care is priority No. 1, but we also need to have the right resources in place to meet patient and community needs now and in the future.”

