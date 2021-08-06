Winners announced in national search for aspiring winemakers

Murphy-Goode winery in Sonoma County announced the winners of its recurring ‘”A Really Goode Job” campaign, a national effort to hire two temporary employees.

They will begin their ”dream job journeys“ at Murphy-Goode on Sept. 1, shadowing winemaker Dave Ready Jr. then moving into separate roles aligned with their respective interests and expertise. During the year-long position, each will receive a $10,000 salary per month, live rent-free in Healdsburg and get supplied Murphy-Goode wine, according to the company.

Lindsay Perry grew up in Yardley, Pennsylvania, but currently lives in Austin, Texas, working in sports marketing. Perry received scholarships to complete her WSET levels I and II wine education certifications through Wine Unify and the Roots Fund last year and this year, respectively.

Veronica Hebbard, originally from Montgomery, New York, will be making her way to Sonoma by way of Orlando, Florida. She currently works as an engineer in the themed entertainment industry.

The winery said it received over 7,000 applications from around the world. Last month, the winery selected the top 17 finalists and welcomed them to Healdsburg for in-person interviews and wine country exploration.

Murphy-Goode was founded in Sonoma County in 1985 by Tim Murphy, Dale Goode and Dave Ready Sr.