With wildfires and coronavirus, employers must adjust to remote work that’s here to stay, say accountants

As one could imagine, the COVID-19 crisis has brought on challenges to most businesses. The accounting world is no different.

With over 80% of workforces doing business in a remote setting and most hurting or challenged in some manner, company executives have dialed in their accountants to deliver the best bottom-line practices to keep their operations afloat and thriving.

The North Bay Business Journal connected with a few area accountants to get their take on pitfalls to look out for and advantages to seize on.

Jon Dal Pogetto works with many wineries in his Santa Rosa office. (courtesy photo)

Santa Rosa accountant Jon Dal Pogetto cited how companies will benefit by the change in the “loss carryback” provision, which was altered to five years through the passage of the CARES Act the U.S. Congress approved as a stimulus plan. It used to be up to two years in which a company may move those losses from one year’s balance sheet to another.

A loss carryback represents an accounting method in which a business experiences a net operating loss and chooses to apply it to a prior year’s tax return.

Losses may be an understatement in the age of the global pandemic of 2020.

“Some businesses really suffered from coronavirus losses,” he said.

There’s also more flexibility for corporations receiving write-offs for charitable contributions.

“They were usually limited to a percentage. Now they’re pretty liberal,” he said.

With the federal tax plan of 2017, Dal Pogetto called out to businesses with under $25 million in gross receipts to perhaps choose the cash method of accounting that’s more favorable on the tax returns opposed to the accrual version. The threshold used to be $5 million.

A cash method of accounting requires that income and receipts be recorded as cash is received.

Bills are another matter. Dal Pogetto noted how the exchange of information has tested and challenged companies.

“It used to be, an invoice would come in, and it would be walked over to accounts payable, so there’s a change in the delivery of accounting measures,” said Dal Pogetto, who started his practice in 1992.

Biggest risk in remote work

Remote workforces are requiring a digital format because there’s limited in-person contact.

Shawn Jensen of Moss Adams cautions companies to be wary of how their data is being handled at workers’ homes. (Schmidt Productions photo)

“The biggest impact to small companies is the move to work-based platforms,” Moss Adams’ Shawn Jensen, CPA, told the Business Journal.

The accounting firm, based in Seattle, is one of the largest in the United States, with 33 locations. Jensen works in the Santa Rosa office.

“The biggest risk with remote employees from an accounting perspective is the security of the data,” Jensen said.

He strongly suggests a company invest in the best possible security network it can find. The fact is, an employee holds critical proprietary information that may get in the wrong hands if the staff person’s computer ends up in an unprotected wireless setting.

The Sonoma County accountant foresees a real change in how a business utilizes commercial office space. Most buildings during the coronavirus outbreaks were abandoned.

“Businesses will need to ask themselves: What are we going to do with our space?” he said. The big decision will rest at some point with the companies’ accountants.

Trial runs for remote work: Wildfires and blackouts

Beyond the changing the nature of where a company conducts business, office equipment has moved from the headquarters to employees’ homes. How those assets are accounted for can make a difference to both employee and company. Communication in the remote work environment becomes more crucial.

“The shelter-in-place orders caught some businesses off guard. Most were not set up for their people to work remotely, so they’ve had to shift gears,” Jensen said. “Certainly here (in Sonoma County), we’ve had some trial runs in the last few years with the fires.”

From the Tubbs Fire in 2017 to the Kincaid Fire last year, several companies have made the shift to sending their staffers home or to other places out of harm’s way and where there is a more reliable power source.

“Once the pandemic is done, some companies won’t see as many people return,” Jensen said.