Workers are pointing to high inflation as they demand larger raises

Naomi Lawrence-Reid had had enough this winter. A contract pediatrician in Southern California, her day rate had stayed the same for more than 2 1/2 years, through a pandemic that saw her industry decimated by illness and burnout. She had asked for a raise last year, only to be turned down.

She then watched as the next few months were marked by a drumbeat of news about inflation — how it was growing, year over year, ticking up from 6.2% in October to 7.5% in January, a 40-year high.

So she went back to the staffing company that employed her and made another pitch for a raise. This time she cited inflation, and told them she'd stop working for them if they said no. They upped her 24-hour rate, from $1,500 to $2,000.

"I had an excellent track record for patient satisfaction and patient outcomes. The nurses and staff really liked me and I enjoyed working with them — and there was a 7% rate of inflation," she said. "And quite frankly, physician salaries and physician compensation historically does not reflect the rates of inflation. So at that point in January, I think stating all of those terms, in addition to the mini strike that I staged, my increased rate was approved."

Across the country, millions of Americans are grappling with the realization that their paychecks are worth less than they were a year ago, sometimes by a wide amount. Prices of groceries (up 7%), cars (12 to 40%), gas (40%), rent (14%), and just about everything have gone up. The increased costs are wiping out the substantial gains that workers have made in pay over the last year. So many of them are making a logical conclusion — their paychecks should increase, too. And some, like Lawrence-Reid, are asking for raises because of it.

Labor experts and economists said workers asking for inflation-related raises marks the latest example of how the pandemic has altered the labor market. Many workers have emerged with newfound leverage and become emboldened to seek more from their companies during a trying time.

"I don't think there's any question that workers are very sensitive to the level of their wages, particularly in an environment where inflation has been burgeoning and obviously has been sustained," said Mark Hamrick, a senior analyst at the firm Bankrate.

Hamrick connected the phenomenon to the record levels of workers switching jobs, a trend that picked up markedly in the second half of 2021. Employers in many fields struggled to fill a record number of open positions, as workers selectively found better opportunities.

"Some people aren't waiting around to wait to see what kind of wage increases they might be getting, whether it's an annual evaluation or a merit pay increase," he said. "And that's why obviously we've seen a high level of quits too. And I would expect that to continue for the foreseeable future."

Changing jobs is typically the most effective way to get a significant wage increase. According to a recent survey from ZIpRecruiter, about two-thirds of recent hires got raises when they started new jobs. About half of those received raises greater than 10%.

Many labor unions have brought inflation into their contract negotiations this year, like the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, which is asking for substantial raises after years of getting 2% or less in contracts with the city.

Greta Callahan, the union's president, declined to give more specifics but said rising prices from inflation was part of the union's demand. Support professionals like special education assistants and bus aides are asking that their salary floor be increased nearly 50%, from $24,000 to $35,000 a year after losing ground to other districts and industries in recent years, Callahan said. Some groups of teachers have asked for 20% raises. Inflation is exacerbating long-standing workplace issues, such as low wages and questions about access to mental health resources, Callahan said.

"Inflation didn't create all these problems, but it will make our solutions all expensive," she said.

Data on raise requests nationally is hard to come by.

Pay for nonmanagement production workers is up 6.9% year over year, according to data from the Department of Labor, a trend that has largely resulted from companies competing with each other for workers amid a scarcity, but could also be affected by raises. And there are signs that companies are thinking hard about compensation as they work to attract workers, too.

According to a survey of 5,000 companies done by compensation analysis company Payscale, 92% of companies gave pay increases in 2022, up 7% from 2021 and 25% from the rocky 2020. Some 44% of companies are giving pay increases that are higher than 3% — an increase of 13 percentage points over averages from the last six years. The vast majority — 85% — said they were worried about inflation eroding the value of wage increases. Still, there are signs that the raises are stopping a bit short of compensating for all of the higher prices.