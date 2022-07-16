Would you pay $40 a month to have strangers watch you work?

At the start of a Caveday session, gentle music plays. A facilitator welcomes the participants — a group of strangers, there to work toward their personal goals — and may share inspirational quotes. It’s not yoga class. It’s a Zoom room and the dozens of people logged on have paid to work in silence for an hour or three with people they do not know looking on.

For a monthly fee of $39.99, users can schedule unlimited sessions in Zoom “caves.” There, it’s possible to watch fellow workers furrow their brows and scratch their heads, as they work toward stated goals ranging from “brainstorm outline” to “find clarity.”

Two and a half years into working from home, many people are finding that a desk and a chair — even if it’s a really nice ergonomic one purchased with a company stipend — do not an office make.

With no clear end to remote work in sight for many white-collar employees, some are trying to import something more elusive into their home offices: the feeling of accountability (or simply guilt) that comes from being observed by others while at work.

Often referred to as “virtual coworking” platforms, a slew of tech tools allow people to be seen working — but, crucially, not by bosses who might surveil their output, or co-workers who might want something from them. The platforms are especially popular with freelancers, entrepreneurs, students and people with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder who are seeking structure and accountability.

Fans describe it as combining the freedom of remote work with the extra focus that comes with someone else working nearby — in the next Zoom screen over. Some workplace experts say that for people who are not working in an office, this facsimile of open-plan accountability may be a decent middle ground.

Nick Bloom, a professor of economics at Stanford University, said there’s a quality of “workiness” that many find helpful in a traditional office. “You’re in a professional environment, people are getting work done and you should, too,” he said.

Virtual platforms, he added, could help re-create some of that feeling. “You’re taking part of the office experience, maybe 10 or 20% of it, maybe more for some people, and replicating it,” he said. “I see it as something that will have a niche appeal.”

Beck Tench, a 43-year-old doctoral candidate at the University of Washington’s Information School, logs into a platform called Focusmate four to 12 times each day. The service, which costs her $5 a month, allows her to schedule one-on-one silent work sessions with strangers around the world.

At the start of a session, each person shares what they hope to get done. Then, they get to work on their separate projects and check in again at the end.

“I was kind of apprehensive at first, because I had these visions of bad things happening with internet strangers,” she said, but “all experiences have been on the plus side of neutral.” (Taylor Jacobson, CEO of Focusmate, said the company had no tolerance for harassment on the platform.)

Tench’s typical workday, in the 300-square-foot home on Bainbridge Island, Washington, that she shares with her wife, begins at 6 a.m. Before the pandemic, she worked in a large shared office with about a dozen other graduate students.

“It was full of distractions,” she said. “Every person that came in, you would say hello to, and you would be thrown off.”

Now, she often works from her Volkswagen EuroVan or from the roof of her home. Anywhere but the office, which she does not anticipate returning to for the foreseeable future.

Those who find the virtual spaces appealing often use them repeatedly. Alyssa Padron, a 27-year-old who works at a nonprofit in Austin, Texas, logs into Caveday sessions three times per week (goal: work on a project management certificate). Michelle Retter, a 31-year-old tech entrepreneur in Portland, Maine, logs on from her bedroom for two or three hours on Flow Club every weekday (goal: move through her public to-do list). Maria De Maci, a 51-year-old teacher in Riverside, California, uses the service several times a week in the summer (goal: make progress on her novel).

Padron, Retter and De Maci have all said they have ADHD, and that they have found it useful to schedule work blocks to stay accountable and on task. “I think it’s even kind of a fake sense of accountability,” Padron said. But it still helps.

These tools can also be useful for people who do not work in a traditional office environment each day. Chad Brooks, a 43-year-old pastor in Alexandria, Louisiana, has spent up to 12 hours a week on Caveday. “Sermon preparation is just deep work,” said Brooks, who also coaches other pastors and hosts a podcast. He added that he sometimes also books sessions on Preacher’s Block, a virtual coworking platform for spiritual leaders.