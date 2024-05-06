Fast-growing Marin County wine company adapts to changing consumer tastes with low-cal, low-alcohol brand

Amid a time of change and challenge for the wine business, one of the largest U.S. producers has been undergoing a “real transformation” of its own, with new leadership and new brands.

One significant change in the two years since the Terold family acquired Marin County-based WX Brands is changing up top officers.

"We've undergone a real transformation since the new ownership came in," said Oliver Colvin, CEO, who came on board at the beginning of 2023. "They brought a fresh perspective that has driven transformative changes throughout the organization."

Another key change was elevating Jeff Ngo to chief commercial officer, from senior vice president for marketing, to better integrate marketing and sales. Also earlier this year, Cyndi Oman Dieterich, who led national sales for organic wine brand Avaline and before that with Republic National Distribution Company, came to WX as senior vice president of U.S. sales.

The Novato-based company has seen significant success since the acquisition. It’s now the 13th largest wine supplier in the U.S., with roughly 3.5 million cases produced annually, and it has the second-fastest growth among the top 20 vintners. National brands now make up over 50% of the portfolio versus exclusive labels, though both remain important, Ngo said.

The company's flagship wine brand is Bread & Butter. Ngo said it has become "a global phenomenon" with over 250,000 cases sold annually in Canada and 80,000 in Sweden. Despite its accessibility at $13-15 retail, the brand's new tasting room on Silverado Trail in Napa Valley sells wines up to $100 a bottle.

"At every price point, we over deliver on quality," Ngo said.

Plans for continued growth include the February launch of lower-calorie Bread & Butter Sliced wine ($16) and a new multi-country brand called The Icon Rock ($15-$40). Bread & Butter Sliced is designed to have 85 calories and 9% alcohol per serving, compared with over 120 calories and 13.5% alcohol for a standard 5-ounce pour of the brands regular chardonnay.

The company pointed to research about changing approaches of U.S. consumers to alcohol. Over 50% said they were moderating their consumption, according to an International Wine & Spirit Research survey. Gen Z consumers have the highest reported usage of low- and no-alcohol beverages of any age group, at 64%, say data from Mintel.

“What we've learned from the millennials and the Gen Zs that are coming straight into the (wine) category is that they're trying a lot of different things,” Ngo said. “But when they are trying wine for the very first time, they want a high-quality bottle of wine. So they the usage occasions may be down, but when they actually try, they are trying more expensive items.”

Despite challenges around consumer spending, the leadership of WX are optimistic that focusing on quality experiences will drive future wine category growth.

But in another nod toward modern realities, WX Brands recently downsized and relocated its headquarters to a more compact 12,000 square foot space in the Hamilton Landing complex in Novato. The pandemic had shifted many employees to hybrid remote schedules of three days in the office weekly, Colvin said.

But he is pleased with how that work model has streamlined costs while energizing teams through a balanced approach to flexible work arrangements.

“There's a sense of collaboration and yet a sense of control and reducing their commute times,” Colvin said. “They're more productive. They're happier.”

Jeff Quackenbush covers wine, construction and real estate. Reach him at jquackenbush@busjrnl.com or 707-521-4256.