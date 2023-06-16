Napa Valley winery Burgess opens new tasting room

Napa Valley winery Burgess on June 13 opened the doors to its new tasting room on the Silverado Trail in Napa Valley, according to a news release.

The new hospitality space is located at the Oak Knoll District site purchased by Lawrence Wine Estates in 2021 after the Burgess estate in Howell Mountain was lost to the Glass Fire in 2020.

“At Burgess, we believe nature can be part of a luxury experience and our new tasting space expresses the intersection of these two worlds,” Carlton McCoy, Jr., CEO of Lawrence Wine Estates, said in the release. “Our vision is to transport guests into a calm, serene setting where wine can be explored at the pace of nature, away from the hustle and bustle typical of Napa Valley.”

Since its founding in 1972 as Burgess Cellars, cabernet sauvignon has been Burgess’ flagship variety, though the brand has expanded its portfolio to include cabernet franc, syrah and chardonnay wines.

Tastings cost $120 per person for 1-8 guests, lasting 90 minutes. Located at 2921 Silverado Trail, Napa, the tasting room will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. by reservation only, which can be made via Tock. For more information, email concierge@burgesscellars.com.