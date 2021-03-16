Yellen tries to build consensus on a global minimum corporate tax

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is working with her counterparts worldwide to forge an agreement on a global minimum tax on multinational corporations, as the White House looks for revenue to help pay for President Biden's domestic agenda.

The effort, which would involve a fraught and challenging global negotiation of tax laws, could prove one of Yellen's biggest policy legacies if it succeeds. It also could prove central to Biden's presidency. The $1.9 trillion stimulus legislation signed into law last week was financed completely by additional federal borrowing. But the administration is expected to raise taxes at least partly to pay for its other big-ticket spending priorities, such as the massive infrastructure and jobs package being discussed by White House officials and congressional Democrats.

A key source of new revenue probably will be corporate taxes, which President Donald Trump sharply cut in 2017. Although he has not proposed entirely reversing Trump's cut in the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent, Biden has said he would aim to raise potentially hundreds of billions more in revenue from big businesses.

But some tax experts, business groups and Republican lawmakers say raising the rate could damage U.S. competitiveness. Countries worldwide have both recently and over the past several decades joined the United States in reducing tax rates to attract corporate investment, a trend some economists view as a destructive "race to the bottom." The average tax rate among countries is 24 percent, according to the Tax Foundation, a right-leaning think tank. Just last year, nine countries, including France, lowered their corporate tax rates.

"It's a little like the Paris climate accord of taxes. Every country thinks it can steal business from others by lowering taxes, and the only beneficiary of that race to the bottom has been the richest multinational corporations," said Joseph Stiglitz, a Nobel Prize-winning economist at Columbia University and a mentor of Yellen's.

Yellen is working to curb the practice through an effort at the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development in which more than 140 countries are participating. The goal is for countries to agree in principle to a minimum corporate tax rate — although it would be nonbinding — that would make it harder for multinational corporations to play countries off one another by threatening to leave.

It remains highly unclear whether Yellen and the OECD can successfully negotiate a new agreement, particularly given the complexity involved in coordinating new tax rules across so many different countries.

"For decades, Europe was happy to cut taxes and take advantage of America having an uncompetitive corporate tax code," said Brian Riedl, policy expert at the libertarian-leaning Manhattan Institute. "Now that America has modernized its policies, Europe is looking to gain the upper hand again — particularly by raiding Silicon Valley."

Yellen in her first several weeks in office has spoken about the OECD tax negotiations with the finance ministers of Germany and France, among other nations, according to the Treasury Department. In late February, Yellen also told the Group of 20 nations that the United States has dropped demands to allow firms to opt out of new global digital taxes — a move applauded by other European nations that bolstered hopes for an agreement within months, possibly this summer.

"A global minimum tax could stop the destructive global race to the bottom on corporate taxation and help discourage harmful profit-shifting," Yellen told U.S. senators during her confirmation process.

Yellen also said, "It's necessary for U.S. companies to be globally competitive, and that's why these OECD negotiations are so important."

But Yellen's efforts face many skeptics, who worry that the push could encourage further tax-shifting to countries outside the OECD agreement, or lead the United States to make concessions that will hurt its competitiveness.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it supports a "multilateral" approach to the problem but is "extremely concerned" that the proposed OECD rules would create additional complexity for multinational firms. Critics, including the Chamber, have expressed concern that the agreement also would lead firms to face "double taxation" on some profits, meaning two countries would levy taxes on the same stream of income.

Some opponents say the European countries are trying to claim a share of the financial success enjoyed by Silicon Valley firms developed by the United States, arguing that expanding taxation of tech firms risks shrinking the national "tax base" — the share of economic activity that falls under the United States' purview to tax.