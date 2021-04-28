Yes, in-person events are coming back to California Wine Country. Here are the latest
Driving home a theme the hard-pressed event scene is starting to come back, the Charles Krug winery in Napa Tuesday said it plans resumption of outdoor events extending into the fall.
Partnering the Blue Note club in Napa, the winery plans to host From May 22 through mid October outdoor shows. Concerts will be hosted twice per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. About 260 guests will be seated a bistro-style tables for each show.
In March, Blue Note Napa Managing Director Ken Tesler told the Journal: “A lot of people have been missing (the Blue Note). We’re going to be back, and there’s pent-up demand. We’re hoping for sold-out shows.”
St. Helena’s Cameo movie theater also plans to go outdoors at Krug this summer in at a drive-in movie setup. Movies start at :15 p.m. Tickets are $40/car and must be purchased in advance. Popcorn will be available, but must be ordered in advance with ticket purchase.
The series begins with a screening of Casino Royale on May 5.
“There is always something new happening at Charles Krug,” states Charles Krug co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. in announcing the resumption of outdoor events on Tuesday. “Wine tasting in the Napa Valley has continued to evolve and become much more of an experiential activity and we recognize that our great wines can be paired with so many wonderful experiences that add to the cultural richness of our community.”