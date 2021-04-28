Blue Note Napa: In partnership with Blue Note Napa, Charles Krug Winery will temporarily host Blue Note Napa for a series of outdoor shows. Concerts will be hosted twice per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday where 260 guests can enjoy live music, food and wine at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. The concerts start on May 22 through mid October. Tickets will be available at bluenotenapa.com or ticketmaster.com, and feature acts like Brian McKnight, Tycho, Los Lobos, Pink Martini, and KT Tunstall.

Festival Napa Valley: This July, Charles Krug is pleased to partner with Festival Napa Valley — presented by the Napa Valley Festival Association, a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring the arts to all through world-class performances and inspiring arts education programs — for the entirety of the festival’s run this July 15–26. Planned acts: Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Roberto Bolle and more. Visit festivalnapavalley.org for more information.

The Cameo Theater: St. Helena’s Cameo Theater creates a Drive-In movie experience at Charles Krug beginning every Wednesday from April through September 2021. Charles Krug will host moviegoers on the lawn area on the north side of the Redwood Cellar for pre-movie dining. Visit cameocinema.com about for more information.

NIMBASH: Napa Valley’s annual celebration of local food, drinks and artists will be held at Charles Krug this September. It will consist of a wide variety of art activities, local cuisine and wine, musical performances, a fashion show and a silent auction to support the local art community. Visit nimbusarts.org/nimbash for more information.

Sunset Cinema Series: Charles Krug states in hopes to renew it’s collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival to produce the summer film series. The Sunset Cinema showings will be taking place on July 9, Aug. 6, and Sept. 3.