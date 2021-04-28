Subscribe

Yes, in-person events are coming back to California Wine Country. Here are the latest

NORTH BAY BUSINESS JOURNAL
April 28, 2021, 12:45PM
Krug’s schedule of outdoor events in 2021

Blue Note Napa: In partnership with Blue Note Napa, Charles Krug Winery will temporarily host Blue Note Napa for a series of outdoor shows. Concerts will be hosted twice per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday where 260 guests can enjoy live music, food and wine at socially distanced, bistro-style tables. The concerts start on May 22 through mid October. Tickets will be available at bluenotenapa.com or ticketmaster.com, and feature acts like Brian McKnight, Tycho, Los Lobos, Pink Martini, and KT Tunstall.

Festival Napa Valley: This July, Charles Krug is pleased to partner with Festival Napa Valley — presented by the Napa Valley Festival Association, a nonprofit organization with a mission to bring the arts to all through world-class performances and inspiring arts education programs — for the entirety of the festival’s run this July 15–26. Planned acts: Jean-Yves Thibaudet, Lisette Oropesa, Michael Fabiano, Roberto Bolle and more. Visit festivalnapavalley.org for more information.

The Cameo Theater: St. Helena’s Cameo Theater creates a Drive-In movie experience at Charles Krug beginning every Wednesday from April through September 2021. Charles Krug will host moviegoers on the lawn area on the north side of the Redwood Cellar for pre-movie dining. Visit cameocinema.com about for more information.

NIMBASH: Napa Valley’s annual celebration of local food, drinks and artists will be held at Charles Krug this September. It will consist of a wide variety of art activities, local cuisine and wine, musical performances, a fashion show and a silent auction to support the local art community. Visit nimbusarts.org/nimbash for more information.

Sunset Cinema Series: Charles Krug states in hopes to renew it’s collaboration with the Napa Valley Film Festival to produce the summer film series. The Sunset Cinema showings will be taking place on July 9, Aug. 6, and Sept. 3.

Driving home a theme the hard-pressed event scene is starting to come back, the Charles Krug winery in Napa Tuesday said it plans resumption of outdoor events extending into the fall.

Partnering the Blue Note club in Napa, the winery plans to host From May 22 through mid October outdoor shows. Concerts will be hosted twice per night every Friday, Saturday and Sunday. About 260 guests will be seated a bistro-style tables for each show.

In March, Blue Note Napa Managing Director Ken Tesler told the Journal: “A lot of people have been missing (the Blue Note). We’re going to be back, and there’s pent-up demand. We’re hoping for sold-out shows.”

St. Helena’s Cameo movie theater also plans to go outdoors at Krug this summer in at a drive-in movie setup. Movies start at :15 p.m. Tickets are $40/car and must be purchased in advance. Popcorn will be available, but must be ordered in advance with ticket purchase.

The series begins with a screening of Casino Royale on May 5.

“There is always something new happening at Charles Krug,” states Charles Krug co-proprietor Peter Mondavi Jr. in announcing the resumption of outdoor events on Tuesday. “Wine tasting in the Napa Valley has continued to evolve and become much more of an experiential activity and we recognize that our great wines can be paired with so many wonderful experiences that add to the cultural richness of our community.”

