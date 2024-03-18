10 women making their mark on the Sonoma, Napa county wine industry

Breaking through the glass ceiling of improbable, 10 women make our curated list of the most daring among the Who’s Who in the wine industry.

With a nod to Women’s History Month, we call attention to their bold move and how their indomitable spirit played a role in guiding them down a path less traveled.

These women stand behind high quality brands that have been vetted in Press Democrat blind tastings. For easy access you’ll find these compelling women under their brands, which are listed in alphabetical order.

Alma de Cattleya

Winemaker Bibiana Gonzalez Rave of Rohnert Park gained fame last year when her Alma de Cattleya, 2021 Sauvignon Blanc was ranked No. 28 on the Wine Spectator’s Top 100 List for 2023. Photo taken Monday, Jan. 30, 2023. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)

Who: Vintner and winemaker Bibiana González Rave of the Alma de Cattleya in Rohnert Park

Bold move: González Rave grew up in Medellin, Colombia, during the 1990s amid the daily devastation of the drug cartel, attacks, bombings and kidnappings. She lost one of her closest friends in a car bombing in 2000. But her interest in wine at 14 took her from Columbia to study in France before ultimately landing in California. She founded her own brand — Alma de Cattleya – in 2014. (Cattleya is the Spanish word for orchids), She and her brand continue to thrive, with her sauvignon blanc bottling ranked No. 28 on the Wine Spectator’s Top 100 List for 2023. (almadecattleya.com)

González Rave: “For me, making wine is a transformational process, just like art or music. Each year, you get to transform a fruit, in this case grapes, into wine, then bottle it with a cork and preserve it for decades. Isn’t that something remarkable?”

Benovia Winery

Mary Dewane, co-founder and owner of Benovia Winery in Santa Rosa. (Benovia Winery)

Who: Mary Dewane, co-vintner of Santa Rosa’s Benovia Winery

Bold move: Some people retire while others like Dewane see mid-life as a steppingstone to a second career. The CEO of health plan CalOptima, one of the largest Medicaid managed-care organizations in the country, ultimately decided to make a go of it in the wine industry. But before she set eyes on Cohn Vineyard west of Healdsburg, she never imagined becoming a co-vintner. Now she regards the old-vine vineyard as her North Star. Two years after moving to the property in 2003, Dewane and her husband Joe Anderson learned Cecil DeLoach, founder of DeLoach Vineyards, had a property to sell. They bought the Hartman Lane Vineyards property in the Russian River Valley and set out to create their Benovia brand. (benoviawinery.com)

Dewane: “After growing up on a dairy farm in Wisconsin, making a home on the vineyard property was like coming home.”

Bubble Bar

Sarah Quider is owner of Healdsburg’s Bubble Bar. Photo taken Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. (John Burgess / The Press Democrat file)

Who: Sarah Quider, owner of Healdsburg’s Bubble Bar

Bold move: After being a winemaker for 28 years, Quider said creating the Bubble Bar “is not just a new chapter in her life, it’s a new book.” Formerly the senior vice president of winemaking for Foley Family Wines, Quider oversaw about 13 winemakers spanning the geographic reach of Washington state to the Central Coast. Working 12 hours a day during harvest, Quider said she reserved an additional hour to work on this side business. (healdsburgbubblebar.com)

Quider: “Most people are afraid to make this kind of a commitment – like I’m leaping, right? I knew it was going to be work, but I did it,” she said. “And I hope I inspire somebody to look at an opportunity and say why not?”

Gary Farrell Vineyards & Winery

Winemaker Theresa Heredia at Gary Farrell Winery. Heredia is openly gay and is a strong spokesperson for making Wine Country more inclusive. (The Press Democrat file)

Who: Winemaker Theresa Heredia

Bold move: Heredia is openly gay and is a strong spokesperson for making Wine Country more inclusive. In fact, the winemaker was named “Innovator of the Year” by the Sonoma County Vintners trade association in 2023, in part for her efforts to grow diversity, equality and inclusion in the wine industry. Serendipity, Heredia said, played a role in helping her find her way into the wine world. It was only when she met students from the enology department at UC Davis that she had this epiphany –– “Wine, peptides? It's all chemistry, but how much more fun is wine?” Today the winemaker continues to speak out and she’s encouraged by the acceptance of those who have felt marginalized in the past, including same-sex couples in Sonoma County.