3 Badge Beverage reopens wine, spirits tasting room in historic Sonoma fire station

With a re-opening celebration last weekend, 3 Badge Beverage Corporation, a wine and spirits merchant, is again welcoming guests to its tasting room. The business is located in a historic, refurbished fire station and pays homage to the Sebastiani family’s legacy.

Named after the company’s flagship Sonoma County wine label, the new Gehricke Tasting Room will offer flights and tastes from the county’s sub-regions, emphasizing small-lot wines made to represent each appellation. Aimee Levindofske will oversee the space as the hospitality, tasting room and wine club manager.

“We are delighted to reopen the Gehricke Tasting Room and to welcome Aimee to our team,” 3 Badge President August Sebastiani said in a press release. “The historic building, which houses our tasting room, is a warm and inviting space for friends, neighbors and visitors to relax and enjoy our lively wines in a landmark central location, and we are confident Aimee’s dynamic talents will further elevate and innovate the guest and member experiences.”

Just a block south of the Sonoma Plaza, the tasting space was a garage and apparatus bay for the Sonoma Valley Fire District from 1948 to 2004. Located at 32 Patten St., 3 Badge Beverage Corporation acquired the building in June 2015. The name 3 Badge was inspired by Sebastiani’s grandfather, who worked in the building as a volunteer firefighter, and it honors the three service badges he earned during his time at the station.

Levindofske most recently worked as tasting room manager at Barber Cellars in Petaluma. Throughout her career, Levindofske has held roles at Rohnert Park Chamber of Commerce, Kendall-Jackson and was the senior graphic artist at Whole Foods in California and Illinois.

The tasting room is open from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Tastings and reservations can be made by contacting info@gehrickewines.com or calling 707-732-9590. Walk-ins are also welcome.

Some of the corporation’s spirit labels include Benjamin Chapman Whiskey, Uncle Val’s Gin, Kirk & Sweeney Rum, Pasote Tequila, Quechol Sotol and Bozal Mezcal, while 3 Badge Enology includes Gehricke Wines from Sonoma, Tree Fort Wines from the Central Coast, Cedar + Salmon wines from the Pacific Northwest and Guinigi Wines from Northern Italy.

For more information, visit 3badge.com.