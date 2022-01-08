Castle Rock Winery teams up with local Olympian for line of dressage-inspired wines

Geyserville’s Castle Rock Winery has enlisted Napa Valley Olympic equestrian Sabine Schut-Kery as an ambassador for its dressage-inspired collection of wines.

Schut-Kery is an elite dressage rider and trainer who has competed internationally with her horse, Sanceo. Most recently, she was a member of the U.S. silver medal-winning dressage team at the 2020 Olympic Summer Games in Tokyo.

Dressage is a performance of horse riding for exhibition and performance, unlike a horse race where equestrians are graded on speed.

Outside of her dressage training, Schut-Kery and her husband are longtime wine enthusiasts.

“The elegance of her riding and the warmth of her personality fit well with the qualities we at Castle Rock try to bring to our wines,” Castle Rock Founder and President Greg Popovich said in a statement.

The dressage line currently includes a chardonnay and pinot noir but will be expanded in the future, according to the winery.