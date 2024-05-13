Meet the Sonoma County vintner behind CBS’s ‘Fire Country’

With the season finale of CBS’s “Fire Country” coming up on May 17, fans are trying to tease out the combustible love triangle at its center.

Will Bode — now a free man — disrupt the wedding of Gabriela and Diego and steal the bride?

“I know viewers are constantly waiting to see how those two (Bode and Gabriela) are going to end up,” said Max Thieriot, the creator, writer, director and star of the television series. “So, it’s all coming to a head in this episode. But it wouldn’t be ‘Fire Country’ if we didn’t leave it with some sort of crazy cliff-hanger.”

While Thieriot is a familiar face as the convict-turned-firefighter Bode Donovan on “Fire Country,”and on the CBS action hit “SEAL Team,” he’s lesser known for his role as a Sonoma County vintner.

The actor grew up in Occidental and has a second home in west county. Like many who live in hillsides ribbed in vines, he also has a boutique wine label. He co-founded Senses Wines in 2011. The brand specializes in Burgundian varietals, producing roughly 5,000 cases yearly.

During a recent Zoom interview, Thieriot was wearing a green shirt, jeans and a beige beanie covering the tangle of his chin-length brown hair. He has an easy smile and is quick to share why he likes to spend time in west county.

“If I see Henry-1 (the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office helicopter) flying into a neighbor’s property, I’ll ask, ‘why are you going to so-and-so’s house?’” he explained. “When you live in a small town, you actually know everybody. And it makes what we do on the show as firefighters that much more personal.”

Thieriot’s home is on a stretch of land between the town of Bodega and Occidental and has a 9-acre vineyard planted to pinot noir. Like a homing pigeon, he circles back to it between filming “Fire Country” in Vancouver, Canada.

“We’re filming nine months of the year,” Thieriot said, “but in the off-season I head back here.”

Three friends and a famous winemaker

Thieriot said he and his wife, Lexi Murphy, came up with the name for the wine label. They were out to dinner at Willi’s Wine Bar on Old Redwood Highway in Santa Rosa, before the restaurant was destroyed in the Tubbs Fire in October 2017.

“We kicked out a lot of names,” he explained. “While drinking great wine and having great food, we thought why not ‘Senses’? It encapsulates what it does for your body and how you use so many senses when you drink wine.”

The actor co-founded the label with childhood friends Christopher Streiter and Myles Lawrence-Briggs. The friendship of the 35-year-olds dates back to kindergarten, with memories of playing tee-ball, building tree forts and swinging from a rope into ponds.

Playing in wide-open spaces prepared them for life as vintners.

“I love being outside,” Thieriot said. “Being in west county, it’s such a beautiful place and I love walking through vineyards.”

The Senses wine brand relies on fruit from about 24 acres of family-owned vineyards, and sources grapes from an additional 10 vineyards.

The boots-on-the-ground winemaker is Thomas Rivers Brown. With expertise in pinot noir and chardonnay, he is at home working with Sonoma Coast fruit for the Senses brand.

Rivers Brown, who began his career at Turley Cellars in 1997, made history in 2008 for being the youngest winemaker to snag two 100-point ratings from the Wine Advocate. In 2010, he was named “Winemaker of the Year” by Food & Wine magazine.

Today, Rivers Brown is considered one of California’s top winemaking talents, consulting for many cult classics, including Schrader Cellars, Maybach Family Vineyard and Revana Family Vineyard, alongside his own family winery in Calistoga, Rivers-Marie.

“I’ve really enjoyed the enthusiasm Chris, Max and Myles bring to the table,” said Rivers Brown about his collaboration with the founders of Senses Wines. “It’s very unique in my experience to have a set of friends at this age making such high-end, high profile wines.”

Since launching their wine business in 2011, the Senses co-founders have built a devoted following for their wine.

“We sell it to a very loyal list that has been built through word-of-mouth,” explained Streiter, who runs the day-to-day operations. “Social media really propelled the brand and built the list over years. People wait up to three years to buy the wine and 75% is mailing list only.”

Upscale restaurants in Wine Country, Streiter said, have been eager to put Senses Wines on their list, including The French Laundry in Yountville, Cyrus in Geyserville and Valette in Healdsburg.