Chipotle opens its first Bay Area drive-thru — but it’s not quite what you’d expect

For years, Chipotle resisted opening drive-thru restaurants, preferring instead to continue welcoming customers inside where they can see the burrito and bowl customization in action. (And, as one foodie wisecracked, where they can be reminded that guacamole costs extra.)

But the pandemic economy changed many a business practice. The fast-casual company has now embraced the concept, with a twist. This is a lane where you may pick up your digital order without leaving your car. But you can’t order here — in fact, there’s no menu board — and you can’t pay at the window either.

This month, the first such “Chipotlane” in Northern California opened in Novato. And the restaurant chain is planning for five more Chipotlanes in Northern California this year, though the locations haven’t been announced yet. Those could be new restaurants or conversions or relocations of existing restaurants, the company says.

The convenience factor is paying off for the company. New restaurants featuring a Chipotlane opened with roughly 15 percent higher sales compared with non-Chipotlanes opened during the same period, Chipotle told ReBusiness Online in a July 5 article.

The Chipotlane is open daily from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. at 128 Vintage Way in Novato. Details: www.chipotle.com