Could hybrid grapes be the future of wine?

From albariño to zinfandel, Vitis vinifera is the most common grape species in the world. Yet with little resistance to pests, fungal diseases, extreme temperatures and drought, the European species can be a challenge to grow in North America.

That’s why winemakers like Matthew Niess are turning to hybrids — European grape species crossed with species native to North America. Not only are these hybrid grapes hale and hearty, they’re predisposed to withstand most pests, disease and drought.

“Once I began farming baco noir on the Sonoma Coast, where the risk of powdery mildew is very high, I saw firsthand how disease-resistant hybrid grapes are,” said Niess, founder of North American Press in Sonoma County. “They’ve evolved to grow well here, so I don’t have to spray them at all. That’s been a huge time-saver.”

After his success with baco noir — a hybrid of Vitis vinifera and the native North American species Vitis riparia — Niess wondered what other hybrid grapes he could grow. At the time, he’d recently become interested in California’s native plants, so making a wine with native grapes was an idea that intrigued him.

“There are at least 20 to 30 species of native grape species in North America, and no one is making wine with them,” Niess said. “That seemed like a paradox, so I wanted to see how far I could take them.”

Native grapes versus hybrids

Vitis californica, or the California wild grape, is native to southern Oregon and California, where it grows primarily along rivers and streams, in canyons and among riparian habitats.

But while the small tart berries are an important food source for birds, animals and insects and a traditional food for Native American tribes, the grapes aren’t ideal for wine.

Unlike Vitis vinifera, which is self-pollinating, Vitis californica and other native species rely on insects, birds and the wind to pollinate every flower in a cluster. As a result, the bunches can ripen very unevenly — or not at all.

Cross-pollination can happen between two varieties of the same species (i.e. cabernet sauvignon is a cross-pollination of sauvignon blanc and cabernet Franc). But a hybrid is created when two different species — like Vitis vinifera and Vitis californica — pollinate each other.

“These days, most wild grapes are actually hybrids,” Niess said. “Given there are so many vineyards in California, there is pollen blowing everywhere. The native vines can’t pollinate themselves, so it’s not uncommon for them to be hybridized with European species.”

Testing out 50 hybrids

For Niess and other winemakers, the marriage between a drought-tolerant, disease-resistant native species and a European species that produces copious amounts of delicious fruit is a dream come true.

In 2019, he launched North American Press, a company focused on growing and producing wine from hybrid grapes. At his experimental vineyard in Dry Creek Valley and another in Mendocino, he’s been trialing 50 grape varieties, all hybrids of Vitis vinifera and indigenous North American species. His goal is to plant the same hybrids in different climates to determine where they grow best.

Interestingly, wine made with hybrid grapes isn’t a new phenomenon.

When Europeans brought the first Vitis vinifera to North America, many vines died due to disease. So instead, they turned to wild grapes and had much greater success.

“As it turns out, those ‘wild’ grapes were actually hybrids,” said Niess, who has collected sample cuttings of numerous hybrids around Sonoma County. “When you find a hybrid grape growing in the wild, it already has all the attributes it needs to survive and thrive. Mother Nature has done all the work for you.”

For winemakers like Niess, experimenting with hybrid grapes is akin to receiving a brand-new box of crayons. The colors are rich with potential. Not only do they offer a new palette of flavors, they could play a key role in the future sustainability of the wine industry.

“There is so much diversity on the grape spectrum to play with,” Niess said. “Just because we can grow European grapes in California doesn’t mean we have to.”

