Danica Patrick gives glimpse into her wine tasting room in the ‘magical little town of Calistoga’

Professional race car driver turned winery owner Danica Patrick recently took to social media to give people a glimpse into the Calistoga tasting room devoted to her wine brand.

In a Instagram post earlier this week, Patrick wrote about the Somnium Wines room she opened in February in “the magical little town” of Calistoga.

“I have woven in so many pieces of my personality as well as personal style. From the plants to the fabrics to the food to some special questions I wrote myself (don’t judge my handwriting) to spice things up during the tasting,” she wrote.

Her goal, she wrote, was make it as close to being in her living room as possible.

Patrick is best known for her success in the world of professional racing. In 2008, at the Indy Japan 300, she became the first and only women to win an IndyCar Series race. But her passion for wine goes back to the days before her legendary victory.

In 2006, she “fell in love” with the Napa Valley and, in a “magic moment” during a wine tasting, immediately started thinking about how to break into the business, according to her winery’s website.

In 2009, Patrick bought a property on the switchbacks of Howell Mountain and began her winemaking journey. Her first bottles of Somnium (Latin for “dream”) hit the shelves in 2017, the winery said.

Somnium Wines produces sauvignon blanc and cabernet sauvignon. Patrick also owns another brand of wine which produces rosé. The wine, called “Danica Rosé,” is made in Provence, France.

The tasting room is open by appointment only, Tuesday through Saturday at 1307 Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga.

For more information, go to somniumwine.com.