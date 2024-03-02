Departure of John Ash & Co. chef signals big changes for iconic Santa Rosa restaurant

The iconic John Ash & Co. restaurant at Vintner's Inn faces a major turning point in its 44-year-old history after the departure of executive chef Tom Schmidt on Thursday.

After 15 years heading the kitchens of the popular fine-dining restaurant, he pointed to changes in the property’s company culture after owner Rhonda Carano of Ferrari-Carano Winery sold the 92-acre spa, inn and resort last May. Schmidt added that hiring trained staff in recent years also has been challenging, and at 63, he’s ready to spend more time with his family.

Schmidt's announcement comes after months of conjecture about the restaurant's fate following its purchase by Southern California-based Ensemble Investments LLC.

Jackson Family Wines chairwoman and proprietor Barbara Banke and her family joined the commercial real estate owner, operator and developer in the property’s purchase. Ensemble’s Hospitality Division now manages Vintner's Resort and 16 other commercial hotel properties nationwide.

Much of the restaurant's culinary team has left the company since the purchase, including Food and Beverage Director Robin Ameral, as well as Schmidt’s sous chef, lead banquet chef and a pastry chef. General Manager Percy Brandon, well-known in the hospitality industry, resigned in April 2022 after 21 years.

"I'm just used to a certain way of doing things,“ Schmidt said.

“I've been running John Ash like my own restaurant and doing what I do best, working with the local purveyors and our gardens for 15 years. It's all so personal to me," he added, saying that the Carano family gave him free rein over the culinary program.

In December 2023, the restaurant moved away from Schmidt's extensive menu to a three-course, prix-fixe menu using recipes from John Ash's cookbooks.

Following Schmidt’s departure, however, new owners announced plans to fully renovate and reimagine the restaurant later this year in an effort to bring back some of the early magic of John Ash & Co. under its founder.

"The new dining concept will pay homage to John Ash’s enduring legacy of farm-to-table cuisine while embracing the unparalleled beauty and bounty of Sonoma County. We are committed to preserving the essence of what has made John Ash & Co. a beloved destination while elevating the dining experience for both our loyal guests and newcomers," said Alison Stout, a representative for the ownership group.

Chef Ash, considered the Father of Wine Country Cuisine, founded his namesake restaurant in 1988, highlighting seasonal, local and sustainable ingredients. Ash and chefs Jeremiah Tower and Alice Waters put Northern California on the map as a dining destination in the late 1970s and ’80s. Ash sold his stake in the restaurant to the Carano family in 2000.

"Chef Tom Schmidt has been an integral part of our team for more than 15 years, in which he has made significant contributions to the culinary excellence and reputation of John Ash & Co. His passion, creativity and dedication have left an indelible mark on the restaurant and community," Stout said of Schmidt’s departure.

Schmidt is ready to take some much-needed time off. He's jump-started his woodworking business and plans to sell his cutting boards, salad bowls, pepper grinders and other lathe-made creations at farm markets — and hopefully return to cooking in the future.

The on-site culinary gardens where he derived much of his inspiration for menu items are what he'll miss most about the restaurant, he said.

"I love Sonoma County, and I love that place. It's been part of me for the last 15 years. I'm sure the place will be great when it gets a new start and new ideas. It's a new chapter," said Schmidt.