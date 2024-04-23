30 wineries unite for Dry Creek Valley Passport Weekend

Now in its 33rd year, Passport to Dry Creek Valley returns this Friday through Sunday for a weekend packed with premium wine tastings, food experiences, live music and more.

Presented by the Winegrowers of Dry Creek Valley, the event highlights this unique appellation in the northwest corner of Sonoma County, where zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, sauvignon blanc and other varieties thrive.

This year, 30 wineries will participate in the three-day event, which offers a “choose your own adventure” format designed to cater to your personal tastes. Download the Winehop app to access the 2024 Passport and list of activities at every location.

The weekend kicks off on Friday with 16 “Meet the Creators” events at wineries throughout the region. Winemakers, owners and other significant winery players will be on-site to mingle with guests and answer all your nerdy wine questions.

Also on Friday, are numerous “Wine-derlust” multicourse dining experiences that can be purchased a la carte or added on to a Passport ticket.

Passport prices range from $125 to $250, with discounts available for designated drivers. Read on for a preview of some of our favorite tour stops and experiences.

Amista Vineyards

On Saturday, Amista Vineyards will celebrate its 20th anniversary with a pop-up Spanish tapas bar. Guests can sample Amista’s still and sparkling wines with tapas like ceviche, jamón bocadillos, fire-roasted patatas bravas and chorizo. On Sunday, take a casual tour through the vineyards with winemaker Ashley Herzberg and watch a demonstration of sparkling wine disgorgement. 3320 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-9200, amistavineyards.com

Dry Creek Vineyard

Dry Creek Vineyard is leaning into its sailing community ties Saturday and Sunday with a fun pirate theme, complete with a live performance of rollicking sea shanties by The Sea Dogs. Pirates and landlubbers alike will enjoy the latest releases of the winery’s sauvignon blanc, zinfandel and Bordeaux blends, paired with beef or mushroom Bourguignon. 3770 Lambert Bridge Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-1000, drycreekvineyard.com

Dutcher Crossing Winery

The winery’s “Meet the Creator” event on Friday features a relaxed tasting on Dutcher Creek’s new patio with proprietor Debra Mathy and winemaker Nick Briggs. After sampling the 2023 Maple Vineyard “Bill’s Block” zinfandel paired with a savory snack, guests can take a pedicab tour around the vineyard and check out a display of Mathy’s personal bicycle collection. 8533 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, 707-431-2700, dutchercrossingwinery.com

Emmitt-Scorsone Winegrowers

On Friday, winemakers Michael Scorsone and Palmer Emmitt will be on-site at their ‘petit’ artisan winery to showcase their cabernet sauvignon, grenache, Italian varietals wines and more. Small and unassuming with terrific wines, Emmitt-Scorsone is not to be missed, reservations required. 1830 Jameson Road, Healdsburg, 707-933-7603, emmittscorsone.com

Kokomo Winery

Head to Kokomo Saturday and Sunday for samples of the winery’s 2023 Grenache rosé paired with a spring pea and strawberry salad, as well as the 2022 Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel matched with chicken and waffles drizzled with hot honey. Visitors will also get a chance to sample the winery’s 2023 Pét Nat and 2023 Sauvignon Blanc as they rock out to winery’s house band, Smoke & Mirrors. 4791 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-0200, kokomowines.com

Mauritson Wines (Sunday only)

If you’ve always wanted to dine at SingleThread but never had the opportunity, Mauritson is the place to be on Sunday. The winery is pairing seasonal bites from neighboring SingleThread Farms with distinctive zins from the Dry Creek Valley, Russian River Valley, and Rockpile appellations. Featured wines include the 2022 Dry Creek Valley Sauvignon Blanc, 2021 Russian River Zinfandel, 2021 Dry Creek Valley Zinfandel, and 2021 Jack’s Cabin Vineyard Zinfandel from Rockpile. 2859 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-431-0804, mauritsonwines.com

Mazzocco Sonoma Winery

The vibrant heritage of the Big Easy will be alive and well at Mazzocco Sonoma Winery, where barrel samples of Maple, Monte Rosso, Pomo, Pony & Tombstone will be ripe for sipping. Cajun bites and live jazz will transport you to the spirit streets of New Orleans. 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-3399, mazzocco.com

Michel-Schlumberger Wine Estate

Head to Michel-Schlumberger’s 100-acre organically farmed estate on Saturday and Sunday for a selection of limited-production sparkling, pinot blanc and Bordeaux varietal wines. Barrel samples will also be available, along with bites from Chef Degen and live music. 4155 Wine Creek Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-7427, michelschlumberger.com

Pedroncelli Winery

Four generations of winemaking will welcome you at Pedroncelli Winery who will highlight their Giovanni & Giulia Sauvignon Blanc, rosé, sangiovese, Courage Zinfandel and 2015 Retro Zinfandel on Saturday. On Sunday, magnums of Mother Clone Zinfandel. On both days, A Savvy Kitchen will provide tasty bites.1220 Canyon Road, Geyserville, 707-857-3531, pedroncelli.com

Ridge Vineyards

There’s always a good excuse to visit to Ridge Vineyards, where their rich history, killer wines and warm hospitality make for a memorable time. On Saturday and Sunday, sip on the recent release of the 2023 Lytton Estate Rosé followed by selections of zinfandel, cabernet sauvignon, grenache, mourvedre and more. Chef Jess McQuarrie of Bay City Catering will be serving lamb mole or mushroom empañadas. 650 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg, 707-433-7721, ridgewine.com

Trattore Farms

Rhone-varietal wines, estate-milled olive oil and 360-degree panoramic views of Dry Creek Valley will be on tap at Trattore Farms on Saturday and Sunday. The winery will be offering a variety of food and wine pairings prepared by their in-house chef, including estate viognier with melon and prosciutto, Stone Soup Blanc with pasta al limone and Stone Soup Red with meatballs and marinara. 7878 Dry Creek Road, Geyserville, 707-431-7200, trattorefarms.com

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. Follow Sarah on Instagram at @whiskymuse.