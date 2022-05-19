Everett & Jones barbecue to open first North Bay location in Rohnert Park

A mainstay of superlative barbecue in the East Bay since 1973, Everett & Jones is expanding to the North Bay with a new restaurant at Graton Resort & Casino in Rohnert Park.

Opening in July, the new location will feature the restaurant’s popular smoked pork ribs, savory beef brisket, smoked chicken and homemade sausage links. Classic accompaniments will include macaroni and cheese, barbecued beans, green beans and potato salad.

Coming soon!!! As a lot of you may know out there Everett & Jones barbecue @eandjberkeley @everettandjones @... Posted by Everett & Jones Barbeque Berkeley on Friday, May 13, 2022

Dorothy Everett, who founded Everett & Jones Barbecue in Oakland in 1973, was the sole breadwinner for her eight daughters and one son when she conceived the idea for the restaurant. She’d been working part-time in a smoke pit at what would eventually become the popular Flint’s Barbecue, before deciding to go out on her own. With just $700 borrowed from a friend, Everett launched the business, and with no money left for advertising, she supplied free samples to lucky bars and businesses nearby.

Over the decades that followed, Everett & Jones gained a loyal following, expanding to six locations throughout the Bay Area. Currently, three locations remain in the East Bay, including two in Oakland and one in Berkeley.

But it wasn’t just

Many of Everett’s children and grandchildren remain involved with the business. Mary Everett, Dorothy Everett’s daughter, owned and managed the Berkeley location, until her death in September 2021. Mary’s son, Shamar Cotton, will manage the new North Bay location.

“Expanding to the North Bay is an incredible honor,” said Cotton, who was working closely with his mother on the new location before she died. “Opening a restaurant at Graton Casino was a dream of my mother’s. She won’t be around to see it, but I’m here to keep her legacy—and my entire family’s legacy—alive.”

“Everett & Jones will be a great addition to our family of restaurants,” said Mario Maesano, vice president of marketing at Graton Resort & Casino. “(They’ve) long been recognized as one of the top barbecue restaurants in the Bay Area. We are thrilled to welcome them to Graton.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com.