Family behind award-winning Wilson Artisan Wineries never intended to build an empire
When Diane Wilson was 12 years old, she made coq au vin for her family, inspired by watching the late Julia Child on “The French Chef.”
“I can’t imagine what the kitchen looked like after I was done cooking,” the winemaker said with a broad smile. “It was ambitious of me.”
Five decades later, the vintner with blue eyes and an easy smile is still aiming high. Now 63, Wilson recently won one of three sweepstakes awards at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Wine Competition, with her Wilson Winery, 2021 Zinfandel Reserve, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County ($38).
“I didn’t expect to win,” Wilson said. “Winners these days always seem to be pinot, pinot, pinot.”
It was the seventh time Wilson snagged that top award at the competition with one of the several labels she owns.
The winemaker and her husband, Ken Wilson, built their portfolio of 11 brands with well-timed acquisitions and a vigorous work ethic, the same stamina Wilson displays when she runs marathons.
For her, life has always been a race against time. Wilson begins most days with a 6- to 10-mile run, sometimes on the trails around Mount Tamalpais in Marin County. Then she’s off to Healdsburg’s Wilson Winery, which she calls the “mothership” of the enterprise. Other wineries in the Wilson portfolio are located in Healdsburg, Kenwood and Hopland.
In between pampering and bottling grapes, the winemaker has managed every aspect of the business over the years, from inventory to production and, in the early days, even payroll.
“Being an ultra marathon runner is a perfect encapsulation of Diane’s determination,” Ken said. “You can’t make it 50-plus miles without having a healthy dose of determination.”
Wilson said she never intended to build a wine empire, yet today she and Ken own a slew of labels that regularly garner awards. The 11 labels they have amassed range in production from 2,500 to 25,000 cases a year.
Today the co-vintners of Wilson Artisan Wineries are to the Sonoma County wine industry what Mark and Terri Stark are to the restaurant business with their eight popular eateries. Both couples have created a powerful family-owned enterprise that evolved over decades.
For the Wilsons, it all began with the purchase of two Dry Creek Valley vineyards. They snapped up Warm Springs Ranch in 1979 and Smith Orchard in the mid-1980s, initiating a buying spree.
“Ken was really the force behind it,” Wilson said. “He had a dream in the late ’70s and early ’80s to plant vineyards and at some point have a winery.”
Today their holdings in Sonoma County and Mendocino County have mushroomed. In addition to the Wilson brand, other labels the vintners own are Pezzi King, Matrix, Coyote Sonoma, deLorimier, Greenwood Ridge, Jaxon Keys, Mazzocco Sonoma, Rockpile, Soda Rock and St. Anne’s Crossing.
“Ken likes to collect things and he never likes to sell them,” Wilson said, referring to vineyards, wine brands, wineries and cars.
Ken’s car collection features classic British and American pre-war cars, including a 1931 DeSoto, a 1934 Chevy Master and a 1959 Jaguar XK 150.
“If Ken didn’t live with me,” Wilson said with a laugh, “he’d probably be a hoarder.”
The empire
The Wilsons didn’t plan to buy multiple brands. Instead, their path of acquiring bottled real estate unfolded through a series of twists and turns.