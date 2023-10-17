Family behind award-winning Wilson Artisan Wineries never intended to build an empire

When Diane Wilson was 12 years old, she made coq au vin for her family, inspired by watching the late Julia Child on “The French Chef.”

“I can’t imagine what the kitchen looked like after I was done cooking,” the winemaker said with a broad smile. “It was ambitious of me.”

Five decades later, the vintner with blue eyes and an easy smile is still aiming high. Now 63, Wilson recently won one of three sweepstakes awards at the Sonoma County Harvest Fair Wine Competition, with her Wilson Winery, 2021 Zinfandel Reserve, Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County ($38).

“I didn’t expect to win,” Wilson said. “Winners these days always seem to be pinot, pinot, pinot.”

It was the seventh time Wilson snagged that top award at the competition with one of the several labels she owns.

The winemaker and her husband, Ken Wilson, built their portfolio of 11 brands with well-timed acquisitions and a vigorous work ethic, the same stamina Wilson displays when she runs marathons.

For her, life has always been a race against time. Wilson begins most days with a 6- to 10-mile run, sometimes on the trails around Mount Tamalpais in Marin County. Then she’s off to Healdsburg’s Wilson Winery, which she calls the “mothership” of the enterprise. Other wineries in the Wilson portfolio are located in Healdsburg, Kenwood and Hopland.

In between pampering and bottling grapes, the winemaker has managed every aspect of the business over the years, from inventory to production and, in the early days, even payroll.

“Being an ultra marathon runner is a perfect encapsulation of Diane’s determination,” Ken said. “You can’t make it 50-plus miles without having a healthy dose of determination.”

Wilson said she never intended to build a wine empire, yet today she and Ken own a slew of labels that regularly garner awards. The 11 labels they have amassed range in production from 2,500 to 25,000 cases a year.

Today the co-vintners of Wilson Artisan Wineries are to the Sonoma County wine industry what Mark and Terri Stark are to the restaurant business with their eight popular eateries. Both couples have created a powerful family-owned enterprise that evolved over decades.

For the Wilsons, it all began with the purchase of two Dry Creek Valley vineyards. They snapped up Warm Springs Ranch in 1979 and Smith Orchard in the mid-1980s, initiating a buying spree.

“Ken was really the force behind it,” Wilson said. “He had a dream in the late ’70s and early ’80s to plant vineyards and at some point have a winery.”

Today their holdings in Sonoma County and Mendocino County have mushroomed. In addition to the Wilson brand, other labels the vintners own are Pezzi King, Matrix, Coyote Sonoma, deLorimier, Greenwood Ridge, Jaxon Keys, Mazzocco Sonoma, Rockpile, Soda Rock and St. Anne’s Crossing.

“Ken likes to collect things and he never likes to sell them,” Wilson said, referring to vineyards, wine brands, wineries and cars.

Ken’s car collection features classic British and American pre-war cars, including a 1931 DeSoto, a 1934 Chevy Master and a 1959 Jaguar XK 150.

“If Ken didn’t live with me,” Wilson said with a laugh, “he’d probably be a hoarder.”

The Wilson wine empire Co-vintners of Wilson Artisan Wineries, Wilson and her husband, Ken, own 11 labels in Sonoma and Mendocino counties. In chronological order, they are: Wilson Winery, founded in 1993, on-site production. Winemaker: Diane Wilson. Flagship wine: Dry Creek Valley zinfandel. Other wines produced: petite sirah, cabernet sauvignon, red blends, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. 15,000 cases produced yearly. 1960 Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. Mazzocco Winery, purchased in 2005, on-site production. Winemaker: Antoine Favero. Flagship wine: Dry Creek Valley zinfandel. Other varietals: petite sirah, cabernet sauvignon, merlot, grenache, red blends, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. 25,000 cases produced yearly. 1400 Lytton Springs Road, Healdsburg. Matrix Winery, founded in 2007, on-site production. Winemakers: Diane Wilson and daughter Victoria Wilson. Flagship wine: Russian River Valley pinot noir. Other varietals: petite sirah, zinfandel, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. 5,000 cases produced yearly. 3291 Westside Road, Healdsburg. deLorimier, purchased in 2008, on-site production. Winemaker: Diane Wilson. Flagship wine: Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon. Other varieties: meritage, primitivo, merlot, cabernet franc, petite verdot, malbec, zinfandel, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. 10,000 cases produced yearly. 2001 Highway 128, Geyserville. Jaxon Keys, founded in 2009, on-site production. Winemaker: Antoine Favero. Flagship wines: chardonnay, zinfandel and brandy. Other varietals: grenache, syrah, zinfandel, primitivo, Rhone blends, cabernet sauvignon and merlot. 10,000 cases of wine produced yearly. 10400 Highway 101, Hopland. Soda Rock, founded in 2011, on-site production before winery burned to the ground in 2019 Kincade Fire; wine now produced at Mazzocco Winery. Winemaker: Antoine Favero. Flagship wine: Alexander Valley cabernet sauvignon. Other varietals: meritage, merlot, cabernet franc, petit verdot, malbec, zinfandel, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. 5,000 cases produced yearly. Tasting room at 8015 Highway 128, Healdsburg. Pezzi King, purchased in 2012. Winemaker: Chris Barrett. Flagship wine: Dry Creek Valley zinfandel. Other varietals: petite sirah, cabernet sauvignon, red blends, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. 15,000 cases produced yearly. Tasting room at 412 Hudson St., Healdsburg; on-site production at 3225 West Dry Creek Road, Healdsburg. St. Anne’s Crossing, founded in 2012, wine produced at Pezzi King. Winemaker: Chris Barrett. Flagship wine: zinfandel. Other varietals: petite sirah, cabernet sauvignon, red blends, sauvignon blanc and chardonnay. 2,500 cases produced yearly. Tasting room at 8450 Sonoma Highway, Kenwood. Rockpile Vineyards, founded in 2014, wine produced at deLorimier, Mazzocco and Pezzi King. Winemakers: Diane Wilson, Antoine Favero and Chris Barrett. Flagship wine: Rockpile Appellation zinfandel. Other varietals: cabernet sauvignon, meritage, petite sirah, petit werdot, pinot noir and sauvignon blanc. 5,000 cases produced yearly. Tasting room at 206 Healdsburg Ave., Healdsburg. Greenwood Ridge, purchased in 2016. Winemakers: Antoine Farvero, Diane Wilson and daughter Victoria Wilson. Flagship wine: pinot noir. Other varietals: petite sirah, zinfandel, chardonnay and sauvignon blanc. 5,000 cases produced yearly. Tasting room at 5501 Highway 128, Philo. Coyote Sonoma, founded in 2018, onsite production and production at Pezzi King, Jaxon Keys, Mazzocco, deLorimier and Wilson Winery. Winemakers: Chris Barrett, Antoine Favero and Diane Wilson. Flagship wines: sauvignon blanc, zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon. Other varietals: petite sirah and chardonnay. 2,500 cases produced yearly. 44F Mill St., Healdsburg.

The empire

The Wilsons didn’t plan to buy multiple brands. Instead, their path of acquiring bottled real estate unfolded through a series of twists and turns.