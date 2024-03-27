Filmmaker to winemaker: Sonoman discovers love for wine, releases eclipse-themed Malbec

Sonoma winemaker Joseph Daniel’s first commercial wines include an Eclipse Malbec, just in time to toast the much-anticipated solar event. But while the wine may be celestial in design, its roots are down to earth, if not downright tiny: Daniel’s 2021 vintage is among the first to be released by his new Tiny Vineyards Wine Company.

Daniel’s path from filmmaker to winemaker began with his discovery of tiny vineyards, the small, backyard vines that grow across the Sonoma Valley and inspired the name of his winery.

Daniel is marketing his Eclipse Malbec to the tens of millions who are expected to watch the upcoming total solar eclipse crossing Texas and much of the northeastern part of the U.S. on April 8.

As a five-time veteran eclipse chaser in the U.S., Mexico, Africa, and Argentina, Daniel said he first discovered the wine and eclipse connection when filming the 2017 Great American Eclipse in Oregon. He learned that wine has often been used to commemorate major celestial events, going back to the oldest recorded eclipse, roughly 5,000 years ago.

“In the case of a total eclipse I think it was as much about celebrating the fact that the sun came back and the world didn’t end,” Daniel said. “Wine is the perfect beverage to toast the extremely beautiful but admittedly alarming spectacle of the moon turning day into night, and then hopefully back into day again.”

When Daniel found himself in wine country between film projects, the Colorado-based photo and video journalist was amazed to see Sonoma Valley’s countless rows of grapevines.

In search of his next subject, the filmmaker felt he’d found his muse in the vineyards.

“I got into Northern California wine country and I was blown away. I mean, I'd never seen a grapevine. I knew nothing about grapes except that I like to drink wine,” Daniel said.

Mesmerized by Sonoma Valley vineyards, the eager cameraman decided people had to learn about more winemaking in wine country. He soon realized the story had been told many times before.

After getting his great idea, he said, “A few days later, I’m going, what kind of an idiot am I? Of course people know about it, I’m the only one who doesn’t.”

Once he set the big picture aside and focused on the smaller details, he began to notice something particular about Sonoma’s vineyards.

“There were all kinds of little vineyards in people’s backyards, front yards and side yards,” he said. “And they’re little, tiny, private vineyards.”

He then discovered the local community of home winemakers.

“It turns out they’re all making wine and there is a big subculture of wine that’s homemade wine and that are home winemakers, particularly in Sonoma,” he said. “And it happens in most places that are wine regions.”

Daniel left flyers in mailboxes of homes with small vineyards, letting folks know about his interest in making a film. Through Google Earth, he was able to find these tiny vineyards all across the valley.

He found the Sonoma Home Winemakers Club and connected with 12 different members to follow and film them for a year.

The Sonoma International Film Festival caught wind of the project and screened his film “Tiny Vineyards” for opening night in 2019.

Embarking on the film, Daniel had no knowledge of winemaking. As he followed winemakers and backyard grape growers for a year, Daniel was hooked.

“I was incurably bitten by the winemaking bug,” he said.

Daniel joined the home winemaking club as a beginner and soon got his certificate from the two-year winemaking program at UC Davis.

After making gold-medal-winning wines each year as a home winemaker, Daniels was ready to take his hobby to the next level and open a commercial winery.

He moved his operation from his girlfriend’s laundry room to a backyard winery; then in 2021 he made his first commercial wines at Magnolia Wine Services, a custom crush in Sonoma.

There, he founded Tiny Vineyards Wine Company LLC, and this year, his first commercial wines are ready to sell.

Throughout Daniel’s career, he has enjoyed being self-employed and doing freelance photography and videography. He has launched several magazines such as Buzzworm, Fly Fishing Trade and Wild On The Fly.

His work has been featured in The New York Times Sunday Magazine, National Geographic magazines and books, GEO, Rolling Stone, Sports Illustrated, Time, Outside, Sports Afield, Chicago Tribune and the Los Angeles Times.

“I always had this attitude, and the same attitude has crept into winemaking, but I've always wanted to sort of understand everything about it and I wanted control over everything,” he said.