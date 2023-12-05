Food-loving Sonoma family launches ‘unintentional’ garlic business

I was mindlessly scrolling through Instagram when something called “The Clove Grove” popped into my view.

The simple black-and-white logo took me to a page with only a few posts. Here’s what I was able to discern: Apparently, there is a new garlic farm in Sonoma and, apparently, it involves a silver-haired man named Frank, pictured in one post with a cheeky smile and a straw hat decorated with three garlic bulbs.

My pursuit to learn more about Frank and his farm led me to far more than a simple story about garlic. To borrow an expression about another member of the allium family, there are many layers to this onion of a story, including a secret bread recipe, a corncob-gnawing cat and loose ties to a late-night talk-show celebrity.

There are also recipes for using garlic. So hang on and we’ll get there, eventually.

Frank DeMichele didn’t intend to start a garlic business.

The 76-year-old was a contractor and lumberyard owner in Canada before he moved to Sonoma about 15 years ago with his wife, Donna Calonego, and their daughter, Natalie DeMichele. When I visited, Natalie greeted me in their kitchen with round loaves of fresh-baked bread and a pan of homemade pizza topped with olives, red peppers, salami and loads of garlic.

Garlic is just part of their 100-plus-acre property along Napa Road where they also grow grapes, olives and fruit and lease barns to poultry producers.

Standing about 5½ feet tall, Frank has a hybrid Canadian-Italian accent and a low-key demeanor. Yet he’s somehow larger than life.

He spent his early years growing up in Puglia, Italy. His grandparents had a large farm where they grew grain and raised goats and sheep. They used the milk to make pecorino cheese. These childhood years set Frank’s culinary compass.

“I’m pretty fussy when it comes to food,” he said. “I’m a real Italian. In Italy, we don’t want quantity. We want quality all the time.”

His family immigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario. But after a year, Frank wanted to go back to Italy and live with his grandparents. He did for a few years, before returning to Canada as a teenager.

During high school, he played in a band called The Fugitives. One of his bandmates, he said, was Paul Shaffer, the former band leader on “The David Letterman Show.” That was just one of many fun nuggets he shared during our conversation over lunch with his family on their back patio overlooking one of his garlic gardens.

In this plot, smaller than a basketball court, he grows about 6,000 bulbs. Another garden behind the house holds 4,000 more.

In case it wasn’t already clear that he has a green thumb, Frank pulled out photos of his enormous garden in Canada filled with peas, beans, onions, corn and broccoli.

“I’ve been gardening since I was a kid, so it’s in my blood,” he said. “It’s not that I just like gardening. I like eating the stuff that comes out of there because I know how good it tastes.”

Family time in the kitchen

He’s passed those tastes along to his wife and daughter. As a family, they make almost everything from scratch. One of their favorite meals to make is ravioli — every last bit of it homemade: the pasta, ricotta and sauce with plenty of garlic.

“These are Frank’s recipes, if you will. I’m just the sous chef,” said Donna with no false sense of modesty. To be fair, she clearly knows her way around the kitchen.

Natalie, 26, who is working for SoFi Bank while pursuing her master’s degree in business at University of San Francisco, does The Clove Grove branding and marketing. She launched the website and Instagram account in September, when her dad decided maybe it was time to try and sell some of the 10,000 heads of garlic he harvested last spring.

Natalie makes videos for recipes like chicken roasted with 40 cloves of garlic and offers tips on how freeze and store garlic or quickly peel a lot of it (submerge it in hot water, then rinse it in cold water).

“They literally pop out,” she said, noting that real garlic is worth the effort. “You’ve got to understand why the extra five minutes to peel garlic is way better than garlic powder.”

She says as a child and teenager, she begged to get fast food. But now, she appreciates that she learned to cook alongside her mother.

“That’s why I care about my food. A lot of kids my age don’t cook. They just work, go to the store and bring home whatever,” Natalie said. “Honestly, I don’t have time to cook every day, but I really try. It makes such a difference. You just feel better.”

Donna’s son from a previous marriage, David, helps around the farm and also gets involved in making family dinners, including a decadent lasagna Bolognese.