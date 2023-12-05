Food-loving Sonoma family launches ‘unintentional’ garlic business

I was mindlessly scrolling through Instagram when something called “The Clove Grove” popped into my view.

The simple black-and-white logo took me to a page with only a few posts. Here’s what I was able to discern: Apparently, there is a new garlic farm in Sonoma and, apparently, it involves a silver-haired man named Frank, pictured in one post with a cheeky smile and a straw hat decorated with three garlic bulbs.

My pursuit to learn more about Frank and his farm led me to far more than a simple story about garlic. To borrow an expression about another member of the allium family, there are many layers to this onion of a story, including a secret bread recipe, a corncob-gnawing cat and loose ties to a late-night talk-show celebrity.

There are also recipes for using garlic. So hang on and we’ll get there, eventually.

Frank DeMichele didn’t intend to start a garlic business.

The 76-year-old was a contractor and lumberyard owner in Canada before he moved to Sonoma about 15 years ago with his wife, Donna Calonego, and their daughter, Natalie DeMichele. When I visited, Natalie greeted me in their kitchen with round loaves of fresh-baked bread and a pan of homemade pizza topped with olives, red peppers, salami and loads of garlic.

Garlic is just part of their 100-plus-acre property along Napa Road where they also grow grapes, olives and fruit and lease barns to poultry producers.

Standing about 5½ feet tall, Frank has a hybrid Canadian-Italian accent and a low-key demeanor. Yet he’s somehow larger than life.

He spent his early years growing up in Puglia, Italy. His grandparents had a large farm where they grew grain and raised goats and sheep. They used the milk to make pecorino cheese. These childhood years set Frank’s culinary compass.

“I’m pretty fussy when it comes to food,” he said. “I’m a real Italian. In Italy, we don’t want quantity. We want quality all the time.”

His family immigrated to Thunder Bay, Ontario. But after a year, Frank wanted to go back to Italy and live with his grandparents. He did for a few years, before returning to Canada as a teenager.

During high school, he played in a band called The Fugitives. One of his bandmates, he said, was Paul Shaffer, the former band leader on “The David Letterman Show.” That was just one of many fun nuggets he shared during our conversation over lunch with his family on their back patio overlooking one of his garlic gardens.

In this plot, smaller than a basketball court, he grows about 6,000 bulbs. Another garden behind the house holds 4,000 more.

In case it wasn’t already clear that he has a green thumb, Frank pulled out photos of his enormous garden in Canada filled with peas, beans, onions, corn and broccoli.

“I’ve been gardening since I was a kid, so it’s in my blood,” he said. “It’s not that I just like gardening. I like eating the stuff that comes out of there because I know how good it tastes.”

Family time in the kitchen

He’s passed those tastes along to his wife and daughter. As a family, they make almost everything from scratch. One of their favorite meals to make is ravioli — every last bit of it homemade: the pasta, ricotta and sauce with plenty of garlic.

“These are Frank’s recipes, if you will. I’m just the sous chef,” said Donna with no false sense of modesty. To be fair, she clearly knows her way around the kitchen.

Natalie, 26, who is working for SoFi Bank while pursuing her master’s degree in business at University of San Francisco, does The Clove Grove branding and marketing. She launched the website and Instagram account in September, when her dad decided maybe it was time to try and sell some of the 10,000 heads of garlic he harvested last spring.

Natalie makes videos for recipes like chicken roasted with 40 cloves of garlic and offers tips on how freeze and store garlic or quickly peel a lot of it (submerge it in hot water, then rinse it in cold water).

“They literally pop out,” she said, noting that real garlic is worth the effort. “You’ve got to understand why the extra five minutes to peel garlic is way better than garlic powder.”

She says as a child and teenager, she begged to get fast food. But now, she appreciates that she learned to cook alongside her mother.

“That’s why I care about my food. A lot of kids my age don’t cook. They just work, go to the store and bring home whatever,” Natalie said. “Honestly, I don’t have time to cook every day, but I really try. It makes such a difference. You just feel better.”

Donna’s son from a previous marriage, David, helps around the farm and also gets involved in making family dinners, including a decadent lasagna Bolognese.

The 41-year-old man tends bar at Enoteca Della Santina and is a former rugby player who used to cook every Thursday for 75 players and members of the Calgary Canucks at their clubhouse. He also frequently won the club’s annual curry cookoff.

As if to prove the entire family is obsessed with good food, they introduced Olive, a large and sleek 7-year-old black cat. Natalie pulled up a video on her phone of Olive eating corn on the cob while someone held it for her.

A near-death bread recipe

Natalie roasted whole bulbs of garlic in the oven with olive oil until they were soft and golden, then squeezed them onto slices of her father’s homemade bread. She also made a cheesy garlic bread that could be a meal alongside a simple salad or bowl of soup.

Frank is fiercely protective of his bread recipe, handed down to him from his mother and grandmother.

“Wasn’t it your grandmother that used to climb up the fig tree with a piece of bread and eat figs and bread?” asked Donna as Frank began to tell the origin of his secret recipe.

“They wanted fresh. It had to be fresh,” he said, as if that was a perfectly normal thing to do.

Frank was in his 40s when he figured he should ask his mother for the bread recipe before she took it to her grave. It was simple, she said: salt, water and flour. She offered him no further instructions.

“It took me a year and a half to nail it. I went through probably 400 pounds of flour,” Frank recalled. “So I finally got it perfect. It was actually better than hers.”

When he took it to her to try, she asked him how he made it.

“Salt water and flour — just like you told me,” he said with a wry smile.

The bread has a crisp, hearty crust, but not so much that you fear fracturing a tooth on it. Inside, the crumb is flecked with wheat germ and is soft like sandwich bread.

That offered a clue.

I asked if there was milk in it.

“No milk,” he started, then a moment later conceded: “A little, but not much.” Then he divulged a secret — he gets the flour from Canada. These admissions felt like a real coup.

Donna said her husband gets up very early in the morning to make the bread — sometimes as early as 2:30 a.m.

“If I happened to be in the kitchen, he would be in the corner not showing me any of his bread secrets,” she said of their early years of marriage.

But that changed when Frank was diagnosed with colon cancer in 1999. Donna rushed from their home in Thunder Bay to the Mayo Clinic to be at his side before surgery. When he asked her to get out a sheet of paper, she thought they were going to make out a will.

Frank recalled telling her, “No, I’ve got to give you the bread recipe.”

Donna continued, “So, I got the will and the bread recipe all in one afternoon.”

He claims he’s never eaten a loaf of store-bought bread. He even takes his bread with him to Della Santina in downtown Sonoma — one of the few places he’ll dine out. Fortunately for him, they’re friends with the owners, who allow it.

“When we’re going to Della’s, we’ll take a loaf, slice it up, put it in a nice basket with a red tea towel and off we go to the restaurant,” Donna said.

While there was no chance he’d share the bread recipe for this story, the bread is a testament to Frank’s commitment to creating something of quality. That’s what led him to the Spanish Roja variety of garlic, named for the bulb’s magenta-streaked, papery skin.

“It’s got nice even cloves all around. They’re hard, they’re very oily, and it peels real easy,” Frank said. He’d tried a handful of other varieties before concluding this was the best for the soil and climate on his property.

Spanish Roja is a hardneck variety of garlic. Most grocery-store garlic is of the softneck variety.

“The garlic in the store just isn’t that good. It’s really bland,” Natalie said.

Compared to some recently purchased garlic from the store, the raw Clove Grove garlic was bright and crisp with a ready heat. When sauteed to a light golden color, the Spanish Roja variety was mellow and nutty, while the store variety left a bitter aftertaste.

It turns out garlic varies greatly, and all kinds aren’t created equal.

Garlic: The next generation

In a long white barn down the hill from their home, Donna slid open the door to reveal tables loaded with thousands of heads of garlic.

Hardneck garlic like this, Frank said, lasts about nine months after harvest before it sprouts, demanding to be planted.

Frank and David spent November planting. They lay a board with evenly spaced holes on the ground as a guide to ensure each clove has enough room to grow a wide head of garlic. If all goes well for this winter crop, they’ll harvest another 10,000 or so bulbs next spring.

So far, this fledgling garlic farm is still trying to find a bigger audience.

They ship online orders, and Donna occasionally erects their white sandwich-board sign along Napa Road to draw passersby to their roadside stand.

As a new business, they’re still learning what works.

“I love learning,” said Frank, for whom learning seems to mean mastery. “To me, everything has to be perfect — garlic, whatever I touch, that’s the way it has to be.”

40 Clove Chicken and Potatoes

Makes 3-6 servings

6 chicken legs

2 russet potatoes, cut into quarters

40 cloves Spanish Roja garlic, peeled

10 sprigs fresh thyme

5 sprigs fresh parsley

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 tablespoon salt

¼ tablespoon pepper

1 lemon

2 tablespoons Parmigiano-Reggiano

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Line the edge of a Dutch oven or roasting pan with the potato pieces, and place chicken in the middle. Add 40 cloves of Spanish Roja garlic, drizzle with olive oil, and add a big squeeze of lemon. Season generously with thyme, parsley, salt and pepper. Sprinkle with grated Parmesan.

Bake uncovered for 90 minutes, or until chicken reaches an internal temperature of 165 degrees. Serve warm.

Note: You can use almost any cut of chicken for this recipe, including whole chicken. Just be sure to adjust the cooking time accordingly. If using smaller, boneless chicken pieces, you may need to begin by roasting the potatoes first, then adding the chicken after 10 to 15 minutes to avoid overcooking the chicken.

Clove Grove Easy Cheesy Garlic Bread

Makes 8 servings

1 loaf of your favorite bread

½ cup butter (1 stick), softened

20 cloves Spanish Roja garlic, minced

¼ cup chopped parsley

1 tablespoon salt

½ tablespoon red chile flakes

1 cup shredded mozzarella, plus more for sprinkling

1 cup shredded sharp cheddar, plus more for sprinkling

½ cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Cut your favorite loaf of bread in half horizontally or into slices. Mix together softened butter, Spanish Roja garlic, chopped parsley, salt, red chile flakes and the three cheeses. Spread mixture evenly onto the bread, and generously sprinkle extra shredded mozzarella and sharp cheddar on top.

Bake for five to 15 minutes, depending on the thickness of your bread.

Roasted Spanish Roja Garlic

Makes 1 head of roasted garlic

Whether mixed into a sauce, served with steak or spread generously on bread, roasted garlic will enhance almost any dish with rich and creamy flavor.

1 Spanish Roja garlic bulb

1 tablespoon olive oil

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Peel and remove the outer layers of the whole garlic bulb but keep the bulb intact. Using a sharp knife, cut ¼ to ½ inch from the top of cloves. Place upright in a small Dutch oven, and drizzle with olive oil. Bake covered for 45 minutes or until golden brown. You can expand the recipe by drizzling another tablespoon of olive oil for each head of garlic added.

Lasagna Bolognese

Makes 16 servings

Bolognese made with plenty of garlic is the hallmark of David Calonego’s homemade lasagna. He layers it with freshly made pasta and homemade bechamel — not ricotta. While homemade pasta sheets take this to the next level, you also can use premade lasagna noodles.

Calonego says to use his lasagna recipe as a guide and that it’s OK to add or subtract anything you think might make it better.

Note: If you’ll be serving a lot of guests, you can make this in one large dish. Alternatively, you can prepare it in two 9-inch-square dishes and bake one immediately and freeze the other, uncooked, to thaw and bake later.

3 pounds ground beef

1 pound ground pork

1 stick butter

1½ cups white wine

2 yellow onions, diced fine

1 stalk celery (about 6-8 ribs), diced fine

6 carrots, diced fine

10 cloves garlic, diced fine

Italian seasoning

Fresh basil

Salt and pepper to taste

1 28-ounce can San Marzano tomatoes

1 quart chicken stock

1 cup milk

2 cups pecorino romano cheese, freshly grated, divided

1 cup Parmigiano-Reggiano, freshly grated

Pinch of cinnamon

Crushed red pepper flakes to taste

2 pounds lasagna noodles, cooked to package directions

For the bechamel

6 tablespoons butter

½-¾ cup flour

½ gallon of milk

Freshly grated nutmeg, about ½ teaspoon

In a large heavy-bottom pot, cook ground beef and pork over medium heat until dry using the back of a spoon to break up the meat into smaller pieces. Add a stick of butter, season with some salt and pepper, and continue cooking until it’s well-browned. Remove meat from the pot and set aside in a bowl, leaving the browned bits behind in the pot.

Add wine to the pot and let it cook until reduced by about half, scraping up any browned bits.

Add onion, celery, carrots and garlic to the same pot, and allow them to sweat a bit. Add a palm-full of Italian seasoning and a handful of chopped fresh basil and salt and pepper to taste.

Return meat to the pot with the vegetables. Using your hands, crush the tomatoes and add to the pot. Follow with the chicken stock, milk, ¾ cup pecorino, a pinch of cinnamon and crushed red pepper flakes. Let the mixture simmer 3 to 4 hours until it becomes a cohesive Bolognese.

While the Bolognese simmers, make the bechamel. In a large saucepan, melt butter over medium heat so it foams just slightly, then whisk in flour and cook one to two minutes, whisking the whole time to eliminate any floury taste. Begin whisking in milk, a cup or two at a time. Bring mixture just to a boil while still whisking. Add nutmeg, and continue to cook and whisk the milk mixture until it thickens slightly. Remove from heat, and keep warm until ready to assemble the lasagna.

When ready to assemble the lasagna, preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In a deep (about 3 inches) 9-inch-by-13-inch pan, add a layer of noodles. Spread on a thin layer of Bolognese, followed by a thin layer of bechamel, and sprinkle with a some of each cheese. Repeat until you have at least five layers, or can’t add any more layers.

Bake covered for about 1 hour. Uncover and cook 15 to 20 minutes more, until the top is golden.

Garlic grown in Sonoma

Find The Clove Grove at clovegrove.com

Or follow on Instagram for recipes and garlic tips and hacks @clove.grove

