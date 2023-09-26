For Filipinos in Sonoma County, new Rohnert Park market offers taste of home

JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 26, 2023, 2:30PM
Updated 3 hours ago

Filipino Spaghetti

The owner of Kabayan Market, Armie Rivera, makes sure she carries all the ingredients cooks need to make Filipino Spaghetti, often served as a birthday dinner for children along with fried chicken or lumpia.

But this ultimate Filipino comfort food is not your Italian Nonna’s spaghetti. The sauce is sweeter, thanks to the addition of banana ketchup, and the dish includes pieces of cut-up hot dogs. The noodles are tossed in a creamy cheese sauce.

Sound questionable? Don’t knock it until you’ve tried it. It’s popular enough that it’s on the menu of the fast-growing Manila-based Jollibee fast-food chain, which has several locations in the Bay Area.

Rivera said this is every Filipino’s favorite comfort food dish.

Filipino Spaghetti

Makes 8 servings

1 pound Fiesta spaghetti noodles

2 tablespoons oil

2 tablespoons minced onion

2 tablespoons minced garlic

1 pound ground pork

½ cup minced carrots

2 cups diced or thinly sliced Magnolia hot dogs

1 pound UFC sweet Filipino-style spaghetti sauce

¾ cup UFC banana ketchup

1 can Angel KremQueso

1 cup grated Magnolia Cheezee cheese

Salt and pepper to taste

Cook the noodles according to package directions and set aside.

Heat oil in a large oven-safe skillet. Add the garlic and onion. Saute for three to four minutes or until soft and fragrant. Add the ground pork and brown the meat until it’s completely cooked.

Add the carrots and hot dogs pieces, and stir to combine. Cook for five to 10 minutes. Add the spaghetti sauce and banana ketchup and simmer for another 10 to 15 minutes. Add half of the KremQueso and season with salt and pepper. Stir until incorporated.

Add the cooked noodles to the sauce. Top with the remaining KremQueso and then the grated cheese and let it melt into the top layer of spaghetti.

If desired, run the dish under the broiler for five minutes until cheese is melted and a little brown on top.

When Armie Rivera opened the doors of Kabayan Filipino Market in Rohnert Park at the end of July, she ushered in a new era of cooking in Sonoma County.

Not only does the store make a taste of home more convenient for the county’s several thousand Filipinos, it also opens the world of Filipino cuisine to people who had the curiosity but perhaps not the commitment to drive to Vallejo or San Francisco to visit a Filipino grocery.

Rivera said her parents were her inspiration.

“Really, it’s just to give convenience to my family first,” she said. “It’s really a hassle to go (to Vallejo) every other week.”

While the other Asian markets in the area carried some items, it wasn’t enough to fulfill the demand of the area’s Filipino community, she said.

Kabayan, which translates to “countryman,” is full of foods and ingredients needed to make authentic dishes.

The store sells more than 30 kinds of vinegar, nearly two dozen types and brands of noodles, fish sauce, shrimp pastes and plenty of ube, the bright purple yam that’s a trendy ingredient right now in desserts from cupcakes to croissants.

“So Filipino culture, we use a lot of vinegars,” Rivera said. “We use a lot of sauces. Everything you cook, it comes with a soy sauce and a vinegar and a lot of garlic. And a lot of onions. And a lot of noodles.”

On a tour of the store, Rivera pointed out a display of seasoning packets, essential for quick weeknight meals such as Filipino Spaghetti, one of her favorites. Her store carries all the necessary ingredients for it (see sidebar).

Before Kabayan opened, a taste of home for local Filipinos required significant time — either in driving or cooking from scratch, or both.

But now, Rivera said, “You don’t have to wait for a special occasion to make it or go driving to Vallejo just to make it. Now you can make it on your regular day.”

It was a quick errand for Yonnie Solidum Rico to pop in to Kabayan and get the noodles she needed to make pancit, a stir-fried rice noodle dish. She’d become used to driving to Vallejo for the ingredients.

Rico has lived in Rohnert Park since moving to the U.S. in 1980 when she was 25. She gave up her job as a clinical scientist and her flourishing basket-manufacturing business to move here from Tablas Island in the Philippines.

“Migrating was really hard. I cried every day because I missed my family,” she said.

The memory of that time still fills her with emotion. As anyone who has moved to a different country knows, leaving family and friends behind is hard. The lack of familiar food can compound the sense of loss.

Although she was successful in business, Rico hadn’t learned to cook.

“I didn’t even know how to cook rice,” she said.

Her mother-in-law and her husband, Efren, she said, taught her to cook, and she was motivated to learn.

“I told my husband, since there’s no Filipino food over here — or else we’re just going to get Burger King or McDonald’s — we have to learn how to cook,” she said. There was no YouTube in the 1980s to teach her how to do it, she noted.

She’s now an accomplished home cook whose traditional Filipino dishes are in demand not only at family functions, but also at community events.

Rico and Efren also run a small resort on Tablas Island where they spend a few months each year. She trains the staff to cook meals the way she likes.

One of her family favorites is a fragrant chicken curry called ginataang na manok, in which she simmers chicken thighs with ginger and garlic in a mildly spicy sauce of coconut milk and coconut vinegar.

“On my island, we have a lot of coconut trees, so we use a lot of coconut milk in our dishes,” she said. Here, she makes the dish here with canned coconut milk. “But in the Philippines, we had to get it from the coconut tree, shred it and squeeze it and get coconut milk.”

Coconut milk figures into one of her favorite desserts, bibingkang malagkit, made with just three ingredients. She combines the coconut milk with cooked glutinous rice and brown sugar to make a lightly sweet rice cake that caramelizes on top and gets crunchy around the edges from the brown sugar.

She also uses coconut vinegar, which is milder than white vinegar, in a dipping sauce for her homemade lumpia.

Rico demonstrated how to fill and roll the lumpia, placing the filling in a zip-close bag with a corner cut off to pipe a thin strip of the pork and water chestnut mixture onto the lumpia wrapper, then rolling it up and sealing it with an egg wash before deep-frying.

Foods like lumpia, pancit and adobo bring the Filipino community together, Rico said.

“(Food) is camaraderie. It’s how you make a lot of friends,” she said. “If you have a party, they’re willing to come to your party because they know there’s Filipino food that you don’t really see most of the time.”

Rivera relishes nurturing that community with the market. At the store, Filipino music plays over the sound system and gets people talking, she said. In a country where more than 100 languages are spoken, it thrills her when she hears one that sounds familiar.

“I didn’t know there are people that actually live here that speak the same language as me,” said Rivera, who is from Pampanga province, northwest of Manila. “I’ve never met anyone that lives in the same province.”

Of course, not everyone visiting Kabayan is Filipino. Plenty of culinary tourists are excited to explore foods and ingredients that are new to them. Rivera and her staff are happy to lend a hand to those who are new to Pinoy kitchen culture.

“We like introducing to other cultures what we have, but we start off with what’s really easy — and we sell them the cookbook,” she said, motioning to a cookbook on a shelf behind the register.

She puts ingredients needed for the most popular dishes close together, like peppercorns and bay leaves in the vinegar aisle, so someone wanting to make adobo doesn’t have to search the whole store.

There’s even an entire section dedicated to ingredients for the Philippines’ unofficial national dessert, halo-halo — things like evaporated milk, fruit jellies and jackfruit in syrup.

It’s been a sweet and busy couple of months since Rivera opened Kabayan, and running the store isn’t her only job. She also works in marketing at Graton Casino. Despite the long days, she said, the feedback she’s getting makes it all worth it.

“I didn’t really think I could open (the store),” she said. “Everyone comes here and they’re just so happy. It makes me feel like, ‘Oh my God, I’m doing the right thing.’”

Ginataang Na Manok (Filipino Chicken Curry)

Makes 6 servings

Coconut milk is a common ingredient in Filipino cooking. This mild, fragrant dish of chicken stewed in coconut milk is one of Yonnie Solidum Rico’s family favorites. Add more or fewer chiles, depending on how much spice you can tolerate.

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

1 tablespoon salt

2 tablespoons cooking oil

4-5 garlic cloves, finely minced

1 inch piece ginger, grated

½ large white or yellow onion, finely chopped

1 stalk lemongrass, smashed with flat part of a knife

1 tablespoon plus ⅓ cup coconut vinegar (or substitute white or apple cider vinegar)

2 cups coconut milk

1 tablespoon turmeric

Salt and pepper to taste

1 red bird’s eye chile pepper, Thai pepper or jalapeño, peeled, seeded and finely diced

2 tablespoons cooking oil

Steamed rice, for serving

Put the chicken in a colander and sprinkle with salt and 1 tablespoon vinegar. Rub off the fat and any skin to clean it. Rinse chicken with lukewarm water. Let the chicken sit in the colander to drain for 10 minutes. If needed, pat the chicken dry with a paper towel.

Cut chicken into large bite-size pieces, about 1 inch.

Heat a large skillet over medium heat and add the oil. Add the garlic, onions and ginger. Saute for one to two minutes until garlic and ginger are fragrant and onions begin to soften, being careful not to let them brown.

Add the chicken and lemongrass and cook, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked nearly through. Pour in the ⅓ cup vinegar, cook for about five minutes, then add the coconut milk and bring to a boil, stirring as it thickens. Reduce heat and add turmeric, salt, pepper and chile. Simmer for 10 minutes more. Transfer the chicken and sauce to a platter and serve over steamed rice.

Lumpia (Filipino Eggroll)

Makes 30 lumpia (approximately 10 servings)

Lumpia, similar to a spring roll, is a staple food at almost any Filipino gathering. Rico seeks out lean ground pork (10% fat) to keep her lumpia from being too oily. The addition of carrots and water chestnuts also make these a little healthier.

1 pound ground pork (or substitute beef, chicken or turkey)

2 medium carrots

1 8-ounce can water chestnuts, drained

1 teaspoon ground pepper

3 tablespoons oyster sauce

1 package lumpia wrappers (30 pieces)

1 egg, beaten

4 cups cooking oil, for frying

Spicy Coconut Vinegar Sauce, to serve (recipe follows)

Combine carrots and water chestnuts in a food processor and pulse until very finely minced.

Add to a large bowl along with ground pork, pepper and oyster sauce. Use your hands to mix together thoroughly.

Spoon filling into a zipper bag and cut a corner tip off the bag, diagonally, so you can squeeze the lumpia filling through the hole.

Place a lumpia wrapper on a cutting board and pipe the filling in a thin line along the end of the wrapper closest to you, about ½ inch from the edge.

Fold in the sides of the wrapper and roll the wrapper with filling away from you into a cigar shape.

Stop rolling with 1 inch of wrapper left. Using a pastry brush or your finger, brush the remaining portion of wrapper with egg wash then finish rolling up the lumpia. The egg wash will help the wrapper stick to itself.

Set the lumpia on a parchment-lined baking sheet, then repeat with the remaining wrappers and filling.

In a large pot, heat the cooking oil to 350 degrees. Add the lumpia, about five or six at a time, being careful not to crowd the pan. Fry, turning the lumpia occasionally, until they’re deep golden brown. Cut each lumpia in half to serve with a side of Spicy Coconut Vinegar Sauce or your favorite dipping sauce.

Spicy Coconut Vinegar Sauce

Makes ¾ cup

½ cup coconut vinegar

½ medium red onion, finely chopped

5 cloves garlic, minced

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Bird’s eye or Thai chile (optional)

Combine onion, garlic, sesame oil and chile in a bowl. Add vinegar and stir to combine. Serve with lumpia.

Combination Pancit

Makes 4 servings

Friends always ask Rico to make this dish for potlucks. She garnishes it with the juice of calamansi, a small citrus fruit popular in the Philippines that tastes like a cross between a lime and an orange. If you can’t find calamansi, use limes instead.

6 tablespoons cooking oil

1 medium yellow onion, finely chopped

8 ounces chicken breast, thinly sliced

Kosher salt to taste

2 cups sweet peas

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup celery, sliced thinly on a diagonal

1 tablespoon pepper

4 tablespoons oyster sauce

4 tablespoons soy sauce

2 cups shredded cabbage

2 ounces Canton noodles

2 ounces mung bean vermicelli (glass noodles)

6 calamansi fruit, halved (or 1 lime, cut into wedges)

Heat a large skillet with high sides over medium heat. Pour in the cooking oil.

Add onions and saute until translucent. Season the sliced chicken with a generous pinch of salt and add to the pan. Cook for five minutes. Add the celery, carrots and peas along with the oyster sauce, soy sauce and pepper. Cook for three minutes.

Add the cabbage and cook just until it begins to wilt slightly, being careful not to overcook the vegetables.

Using a slotted spoon, transfer the vegetables and chicken breast to a serving platter, leaving any sauce in the pan.

Add 2 cups of water to the sauce, increase the heat and bring to a boil. Add both noodles and cook until all the liquid has been absorbed. If the noodles haven’t softened, add another ½ cup of water.

Remove from heat, return the chicken and vegetables to the skillet and toss with the noodles to combine.

Return mixture to the serving platter and serve, garnished with halved calamansi fruit.

Bibingkang Malagkit (Sweet Rice Cake)

Makes 12-16 servings

Rico makes this simple three-ingredient dessert to serve with coffee.

2 cups malagkit (glutinous rice)

4 cups water

2 cups coconut milk

1½ cups dark brown sugar

Banana leaves (optional)

In a saucepan, soak rice for at least eight hours or overnight in 4 cups of water, then drain. (Or, instead of soaking the rice overnight, you can cook it for 15 to 20 minutes, drain any excess liquid, then proceed with the recipe.)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Stir coconut milk and brown sugar into rice until combined.

Line a 9-inch-by-13-inch baking pan with banana leaves, or use parchment paper.

Spread rice mixture evenly in the baking pan and bake for 30 to 45 minutes, until the top turns brown. Remove from oven and allow to cool. Serve at room temperature.

This dessert can be covered and kept in the refrigerator for up to three days.

