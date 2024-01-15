Former SingleThread employee turns to potpies to save historic Cloverdale drive-in

Chicken potpie has a special place in Nicole Hinchliffe’s heart.

Sure, part of it is the effort that goes into the light, buttery pastry that contains a filling fortified with a rich bone broth infused with her own special blend of herbs and spices that she simmers for 18 hours.

But to Hinchliffe, the dish is more than just a homey, comforting dinner.

“Chicken potpie gave me hope,” she said, as orders started coming in for her most recent take-and-bake day at Pick’s Drive-In in Cloverdale.

During summer 2021, Hinchliffe and her husband, Isaac, bought the historic drive-in on Cloverdale’s main drag. They felt the pressure of big expectations when they took over the popular burger stand that has been a part of Sonoma County life for a full century as of last year.

It’s common on a summer day for a line of people to wrap halfway around the squat, turquoise and white building with the aging neon sign out front that touts hamburgers and root beer. Historically, Hinchliffe said, Pick’s would close between Thanksgiving and Cloverdale’s marquee event, the Citrus Fair, held each February.

One of the first bold decisions the couple made was to see if they could find a way to stay open through the winter even though all the seating and even the counter where customers order is outdoors.

“I’m tenacious and I have a lot of energy,” said Hinchliffe a 30-year-old mother of a kindergartner who has twice run, unsuccessfully, for the Cloverdale City Council.

The first winter business was consistent, she said, but last winter brought some truly dark days.

‘Courageous’ comfort cooking

Hinchliffe said early one morning, before the sun came up, she was at Pick’s on the verge of tears wondering how they were going to pay the bills.

She was listening to a favorite podcast when the host, a church pastor, talked about being “called to be courageous.”

It flipped a switch in Hinchliffe. And, instead of wallowing, she decided to get cooking.

“The chicken potpie came from a place of despair,” she said. “When you’re faced with adversity … the best way to combat it is creativity.”

She took to the Pick’s Drive-In Instagram page and offered a take-and-bake pie night. She got a few dozen orders and said the community loved it.

It was enough to keep Pick’s going.

On a cool overcast day last week, Hinchliffe was in the prep kitchen at Pick’s chopping celery and onions and slicing carrots into coins until her fingertips were tinged orange prepping for another take-and-bake order.

She saved the ends and off-cuts in a plastic container before dropping them into a red Le Creuset stock pot she was given by her late mother-in-law. It sat bubbling away on the back of the flattop stove, where her husband was cooking burgers for the lunch orders that trickled in.

No sooner had Hinchliffe said she’d be making 37 potpies, than the phone rang with a caller leaving a message after the order deadline in hopes of upping the total to 38.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Hinchliffe grew up in the Central Valley where her father grows grapes for his own wine label, Most Wanted Wines. She decided to take viticulture and oenology classes at Santa Rosa Junior College after leaving the service, and she met her husband while interning at Hanna Winery.

Although she has no formal culinary training, Hinchliffe spent two years working as a food runner at SingleThread in Healdsburg, where she soaked up as much information as she could while hanging out in the kitchen asking chefs to explain what they were doing.

“(SingleThread co-owners) Kyle and Katina would give me their full attention, and I was watching and learning from them,” she said, noting that the lessons she took from the experience weren’t just about techniques and recipes.

“That (experience) gave me great integrity and honesty,” she said, “even down to a cheeseburger and french fry model, that carries a lot of weight here, too.”

The last thing Hinchliffe makes before assembling the pies is the buttermilk-enriched dough, which she uses to line each pie plate before spooning in the hearty filling.

She then tops the pies with wide rectangular strips of dough formed in a rough basket-weave pattern. She doesn’t fuss with making fancy crimped edges, preferring the pies have a more rustic look instead.

“I can’t tell you the arm strength I have from rolling the pie dough,” Hinchliffe said.

Family influence

To make the potpie, she uses muscle memory from culinary lessons she learned as a young girl.

Rolling pie dough takes her back to her grandma’s kitchen, where she learned to make and roll tortillas — something Hinchliffe said may eventually make an appearance at Pick’s in some form.