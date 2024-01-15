Former SingleThread employee turns to potpies to save historic Cloverdale drive-in

Pick’s Drive-In upcoming events

Fried chicken dinner: Collaboration with HenHouse Brewing for Big Chicken release day; Monday, Jan. 22; 117 S. Cloverdale Blvd.

Jambalaya cooking class with Sonoma Family Meal: Coming soon; 1370A Redwood Way, Petaluma

Online: Follow on Instagram @picksdriveincloverdale

Chicken potpie has a special place in Nicole Hinchliffe’s heart.

Sure, part of it is the effort that goes into the light, buttery pastry that contains a filling fortified with a rich bone broth infused with her own special blend of herbs and spices that she simmers for 18 hours.

But to Hinchliffe, the dish is more than just a homey, comforting dinner.

“Chicken potpie gave me hope,” she said, as orders started coming in for her most recent take-and-bake day at Pick’s Drive-In in Cloverdale.

During summer 2021, Hinchliffe and her husband, Isaac, bought the historic drive-in on Cloverdale’s main drag. They felt the pressure of big expectations when they took over the popular burger stand that has been a part of Sonoma County life for a full century as of last year.

It’s common on a summer day for a line of people to wrap halfway around the squat, turquoise and white building with the aging neon sign out front that touts hamburgers and root beer. Historically, Hinchliffe said, Pick’s would close between Thanksgiving and Cloverdale’s marquee event, the Citrus Fair, held each February.

One of the first bold decisions the couple made was to see if they could find a way to stay open through the winter even though all the seating and even the counter where customers order is outdoors.

“I’m tenacious and I have a lot of energy,” said Hinchliffe a 30-year-old mother of a kindergartner who has twice run, unsuccessfully, for the Cloverdale City Council.

The first winter business was consistent, she said, but last winter brought some truly dark days.

‘Courageous’ comfort cooking

Hinchliffe said early one morning, before the sun came up, she was at Pick’s on the verge of tears wondering how they were going to pay the bills.

She was listening to a favorite podcast when the host, a church pastor, talked about being “called to be courageous.”

It flipped a switch in Hinchliffe. And, instead of wallowing, she decided to get cooking.

“The chicken potpie came from a place of despair,” she said. “When you’re faced with adversity … the best way to combat it is creativity.”

She took to the Pick’s Drive-In Instagram page and offered a take-and-bake pie night. She got a few dozen orders and said the community loved it.

It was enough to keep Pick’s going.

On a cool overcast day last week, Hinchliffe was in the prep kitchen at Pick’s chopping celery and onions and slicing carrots into coins until her fingertips were tinged orange prepping for another take-and-bake order.

She saved the ends and off-cuts in a plastic container before dropping them into a red Le Creuset stock pot she was given by her late mother-in-law. It sat bubbling away on the back of the flattop stove, where her husband was cooking burgers for the lunch orders that trickled in.

No sooner had Hinchliffe said she’d be making 37 potpies, than the phone rang with a caller leaving a message after the order deadline in hopes of upping the total to 38.

A U.S. Air Force veteran, Hinchliffe grew up in the Central Valley where her father grows grapes for his own wine label, Most Wanted Wines. She decided to take viticulture and oenology classes at Santa Rosa Junior College after leaving the service, and she met her husband while interning at Hanna Winery.

Although she has no formal culinary training, Hinchliffe spent two years working as a food runner at SingleThread in Healdsburg, where she soaked up as much information as she could while hanging out in the kitchen asking chefs to explain what they were doing.

“(SingleThread co-owners) Kyle and Katina would give me their full attention, and I was watching and learning from them,” she said, noting that the lessons she took from the experience weren’t just about techniques and recipes.

“That (experience) gave me great integrity and honesty,” she said, “even down to a cheeseburger and french fry model, that carries a lot of weight here, too.”

The last thing Hinchliffe makes before assembling the pies is the buttermilk-enriched dough, which she uses to line each pie plate before spooning in the hearty filling.

She then tops the pies with wide rectangular strips of dough formed in a rough basket-weave pattern. She doesn’t fuss with making fancy crimped edges, preferring the pies have a more rustic look instead.

“I can’t tell you the arm strength I have from rolling the pie dough,” Hinchliffe said.

Family influence

To make the potpie, she uses muscle memory from culinary lessons she learned as a young girl.

Rolling pie dough takes her back to her grandma’s kitchen, where she learned to make and roll tortillas — something Hinchliffe said may eventually make an appearance at Pick’s in some form.

The stock is from another lesson learned in her mother’s kitchen, an adaptation of the one her mother made for jambalaya, a family favorite when she was growing up.

She said she had to beg her mother for the recipe, which she’d obtained from a family friend from Louisiana. After Hinchliffe and her husband married, she said she finally convinced her mom to show her how to make the dish.

“Whenever she made jambalaya, that was a good way to get everybody to the house,” said Hinchliffe, who has added her own flair to the recipe. She uses a bit of white wine, where her mother uses stock.

The jambalaya, made with andouille sausage and shredded chicken, is often a side dish for Pick’s Tuesday night fried chicken dinner special, and she has plans to show others how to make it at a cooking class at the Sonoma Family Meal kitchen in the coming weeks.

Hinchliffe also recently perfected her recipe for brown butter chocolate chip pecan cookies, a quintessential comfort food treat that sells at the restaurant.

The couple has no intention of turning away from Pick’s core model of burgers, fries and shakes. Hinchliffe said those nostalgic tastes of summers past, which are comforting in their own way, will always be on the menu.

But when rainy days inevitably come, she’s ready to meet that challenge with a different kind of comfort served in a flaky, golden crust.

Pick’s Chicken Potpie

Makes 4 to 6 servings

For the filing:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup of celery finely chopped

1 yellow onion minced

2 garlic cloves minced

1 cup carrots, cut into rounds about ¼-inch thick

2-3 chicken breasts, about 1-1½ pounds total

1 tablespoon poultry seasoning

2 tablespoons butter

1/3 cup flour

1 ¾ Good quality chicken stock, preferably homemade but store bought works, too

1 tablespoon chopped fresh herbs, such as thyme and rosemary

1 teaspoon ground sage

Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

¾ cup heavy whipping cream

1 cup of frozen peas

1 egg, beaten

For the crust:

2 ¼ cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon salt

2 tablespoons buttermilk, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon iced water

1 cup unsalted butter, 2 sticks

For the filing: In a large heavy bottom sauce pan or Dutch oven, warm olive oil over medium heat. Add celery and onion and sauté until onion is translucent, about 5 minutes, being careful not to let the vegetables brown. Add garlic and cook for another minute until it is fragrant. Spoon the vegetables out into a bowl, and set aside.

While the vegetables saute, bring a small sauce pan of water to a boil and add the carrots. Cook for about 3 to 4 minutes or until they can be pierced with a fork. Drain and add to the celery and onion mixture you set aside.

Season the chicken breasts on both sides with poultry seasoning, and if it doesn’t contain any salt, sprinkle them lightly with salt. Add chicken to the pot you cooked the celery and onion in, adding more olive oil if necessary. Cook about 4 to 5 minutes until just golden, then turn and cook on the other side about 5 minutes more or until chicken is no longer pink in the middle. Remove chicken from the pan to a large mixing bowl, leaving behind any browned bits in the pot.

Add butter to the pot and melt, scraping up any of the browned bits of chicken and any residual bits of onion and celery. Whisk in flour to melted butter and cook for about 30 seconds to make a roux. Add chicken stock, while whisking, and cook until the liquid begins to thicken some. Add Worcestershire sauce, fresh herbs and ground sage adding any other seasoning you would like to add here to make it your own. Continue cooking the sauce while stirring and whisking for about 3 minutes, then whisk in the cream and cook for a minute or two more, then remove from heat. Taste and adjust seasoning as necessary. If you used homemade stock, you may need to add more salt.

Now that the chicken in the mixing bowl is cool enough to handle, dice or shred it, and return to the bowl along with the carrots, celery and onion mixture. Pour the sauce over it, and combine gently with a spoon or spatula. Gently stir in the peas. Set the mixture aside while you roll out your pie dough or refrigerate until ready to assemble the pie.

For the crust: Add flour and salt to a food processor, and pulse a few times to mix together. Using a knife, cut butter into cubes and add to the food processor. Pulse and mix until butter is blended to pea size granules. (Alternatively, mix flour and salt in a large mixing bowl. Add butter cubes and using a pastry blender cut into the flour until the the butter is pea-sized). Drizzle in buttermilk slowly 1 tablespoon at a time, while continuing to mix. Add ice water gradually. The dough should come together when you squeeze it, but shouldn’t be sticky like cookie dough. If it is too dry, continue adding buttermilk a little at a time until the dough comes together.

Form it into 2 even disks, and wrap the dough in plastic wrap and chill in the refrigerator for at least an hour up to overnight.

On a lightly floured surface, use a rolling pin to roll out one disk of dough into a circle large enough to fit a 9- to 10-inch pie plate. Line the plate with the bottom crust. Pour in the filling.

Roll the second disc of dough into a large rectangle, about 15 by 10 inches. Cut into 5 3-inch-wide strips. To create a large, rustic basket weave, lay one strip across the middle of the pie, then lay another strip going the other direction over it to form a cross. Lift one side of the top cross and place another strip beneath it along the edge of the pie plate going the opposite direction, leaving about an inch between it and the first strip of dough. Put the top piece of dough back in place. Lay a fourth piece of dough on the opposite edge of the pie over the top cross. Using your hands, gently tear off any pieces of dough that hang over the edge, using these pieces if needed on the other edges of the pie.

Alternatively, roll the remaining disc of dough into a circle and use it to top the pie, crimping the edges with your fingers or a fork. Be sure to use the tines of the fork to poke a few holes in the crust to allow steam to escape.

When ready to bake, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Using a pastry brush, brush beaten egg over the top crust of the pie. Bake for 30 minutes until golden brown. If edges begin to get too brown, cover them with strips of aluminum foil.

Remove pie from oven, and allow to sit for 15 minutes. Slice into 6 pieces, and serve hot.

Pick’s Brown Butter Chocolate Chip Cookies

Makes about 18 large cookies

1 cup butter

1 ¼ cups brown sugar

½ cup sugar

2 eggs, plus 1 yolk

2 teaspoons vanilla

2 cups all purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon salt

1 ¼ cup chocolate chips

¼ cup chopped pecans

Heat butter in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat. Allow it to melt, and continue to cook until it begins to foam, then becomes a rich brown color and has nutty aroma. This will take approximately 15 minutes. Remove from heat and allow to cool slightly.

Add brown sugar to a large mixing bowl. Pour in butter and using a spoon mix well. Add eggs and vanilla, and mix again.

Combine flour, baking soda and salt in a small mixing bowl and stir to combine. Add this to brown sugar and butter mixture and stir until no trace of the flour mixture is visible.

Stir in chocolate chips and pecans.

Cover mixing bowl with plastic wrap and place in the refrigerator to chill for a few hours or over night.

When ready to bake preheat oven to 350.

Line 2 cookie sheets with parchment paper.

Using a 2-ounce cookie scoop or a large tablespoon, scoop 2-ounce portions of cookie dough and place on prepared cookie sheets 4 inches apart, about 6 cookies per tray.

Bake for 7 minutes, remove from oven and gently smack the baking sheet on the counter. This will give the cookies a crunchy rim. Return to the oven for 3 to 5 more minutes until the cookies are done. Remove tray from oven and allow cookies to cool for a few minutes, then remove to a wire rack to cool completely.

You can reach Staff Writer Jennifer Graue at 707-521-5262 or jennifer.graue@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JenInOz.

