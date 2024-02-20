From Harlem to Sonoma, how Angela McCrae is working to change the face of the wine industry

Donations are accepted for The Versaison Project, which is a volunteer 501(c)3 organization. (theveraisonproject.com)

“We’re not only creating job opportunities within big-name wineries that didn't exist before, but we are also building a diverse network for those who undertake an apprenticeship,” Maher said. “Our apprentices stay connected with us at The Veraison Project (and their network at the winery) long after their apprenticeship is over. We continue to provide connections to help them thrive in a predominately white environment that does not yet adequately reflect the global majority.”

“Apprenticeships are a lost art in this country, even entry level jobs often have multiple years of experience as a job requirement and rarely are there opportunities to train for the role while you’re in the role,” Maher said. “The rotational apprenticeship model provides an opportunity to be exposed to and learn about multiple aspects of the wine industry, which not only makes the apprentice a well-rounded candidate on their resume with multi-disciplinary skills, but also helps clarify which career path to take through hands-on experience.”

Who: The Veraison Project is now working with two wineries, Silver Oak Cellars and Price Family Vineyards & Estates. Carly Maher, founder of The Veraison Project, said she hopes to work with eight to 10 wineries in five years and perhaps 20 in 10 years. That said, Maher said she values quality over quantity and wants to work with wineries that are aligned with the project’s vision.

When: The rotational apprenticeship model was developed in 2020 but the first to execute the Veraison Project’s vision was Silver Oak Cellars in 2021. The inaugural apprenticeships began in July 2022.

What: The 12-month apprenticeship program is the brainchild of the Veraison Project, a nonprofit organization intent on diversifying the beverage industry. Following the grape into the glass, the rotational program covers many departments within the winery. They include viticulture, production, harvest, customer care, marketing, wholesale and hospitality. Last year’s apprentices at Silver Oak Cellars earned $25-$28/hour, depending on experience. The package included medical, dental, vision and life insurance, plus a moving stipend of $5,000.

In her quest to change the face of the wine industry, Angela McCrae moved from Harlem to Sonoma last year.

An apprentice at Oakville’s Silver Oak Cellars, McCrae said she wrestled with culture shock when she arrived in Sonoma where “no one looked like me.”

Dressed in a colorful poncho over a blue dress on a recent Friday, she has also donned a pair of short boots that can weather the grit of a muddy vineyard.

Her apprenticeship is part of a yearlong program that is the brainchild of the Veraison Project, a nonprofit organization intent on making the beverage industry more diverse.

“I was in Harlem where the Harlem Renaissance was birthed,” McCrae said. “I was constantly around multi-cultural people, Black people from all over the world, whether it was Africa, West Africa, East Africa, the Caribbean, South America or the Dominican Republic. … I really had a tight community and square mileage in which I stayed.”

But when McCrae was accepted for the apprenticeship, she decided being uncomfortable was part of the experience.

“For me, I’ve always run toward it (being uncomfortable) because I know this is the right path for growth, development and change,” she said. “If I wanted to be a leader in Wine Country, I needed to be in Wine Country.”

McCrae’s calling

Driving up a steep, winding road to Pritchard Hill, widely considered the best grape growing area in Napa Valley, McCrae shared her story. She described the pivotal experience that led to her diversity, equity and inclusion work in the wine industry.

The apprentice was headed to the gathering she was hosting at OVID Winery, which was purchased by Silver Oak in 2017. McCrae created the day-long event to highlight the apprenticeship program and to initiate a conversation about “re-imagining a more inclusive wine community.”

With a patchwork of vineyards alongside the winding road, McCrae explained that a trip to Africa in 2020 is what drew her to the wine industry. That’s when she crossed paths with Wendy Petersen, executive manager of the South African Wine Industry Transformation Unit.

“She was a visionary, creating change and opening opportunities,” McCrae said.

Inspired by Petersen, McCrae launched the media company and digital publication “Uncorked and Cultured” in 2020.

A community-driven platform and media company, according to its website, it connects people of color around the world through wine, wellness, culture and adventure. With a broad reach, McCrae’s personal and “Uncorked and Cultured” Instagram accounts have 12,000 followers.

McCrae also accepted the position of executive director of the Association of African American Vintners in 2022. The key focus of the trade organization is to give people of color financial support for their entrepreneurial pursuits.

“My vision and goal is to get resources to our members,” McCrae said. “Raising money and getting access. I realize it’s a hard mountain to climb.”

Asked how she has time for all of the diversity, equity and inclusion efforts she’s involved with, McCrae shrugged her shoulders and said, “None of it feels like work.

“Some people say your work should be your passion and most people don’t experience it but I do,” McCrae said. “My passion is at the intersection of creativity, advocacy and bringing people together.”

The apprenticeship

OVID was the perfect backdrop to talk about the apprenticeship program, McCrae explained, because the brand embraces experimentation and transformation.

The winery is named after Publius Ovidius Naso, the Roman poet whose most famous work was “Metamorphoses.” True to its credo, one of its bottlings is called “Experiment” and its 2021 California white wine is a blend of nine varietals, with the lion’s share rare grapes.

“The ethos of OVID is based on change, transition and metamorphosis, which to me is essentially what the 12-month apprenticeship program is doing for the apprentices,” McCrae explained. “It’s a way to change and transform into a new way of engaging in wine.”

Following the grape into the glass, the rotational program covers many departments within the company. They include viticulture, production, harvest, customer care, marketing, wholesale and hospitality.

McCrae is the third woman to go through the apprenticeship program at Silver Oak. The two other women who participated in the program in 2022 -- Courtney Guntz-Summers and Tahlia Suggs — were on hand to share their experiences.

Suggs, 25, said her aha moment happened while working in Silver Oak Cellars’ tasting room.

“A memorable moment that will forever stay with me is when people of color were visiting the tasting room,” she said. “They expressed sentiments like ‘I feel more comfortable having you as our tasting room host.’”