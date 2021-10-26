From vineyard to tasting room for Sonoma’s La Prenda

La Prenda, long known for its excellence in vineyard management, has a new offering in the heart of downtown Sonoma. Located at 535 First St. W. (next to The Red Grape), La Prenda tasting room is now open for visitors.

Guests can enjoy a five-wine tasting flight while learning about the wines and grape growing in Sonoma Valley. Flights start at $20 a person with the Sonoma Valley Tasting, $25 a person for the Signature Tasting, and $35 a person for the Reserve and Library Tasting.

Founded in 2008 by Ned and Erika Hill, and named for the street Ned's father grew up on, La Prenda Vineyards Management is now a fixture of Sonoma agriculture. It oversees vineyards for wineries such as Schug, Roche Family, Bartholomew Estate, Bennett Valley Cellars, Parmelee-Hill and Fifth Hill Wines. La Prenda Vineyards Management has been in business for 14 years and farms over 30 properties in the Sonoma Valley, Carneros, Sonoma Mountain and Bennett Valley appellations. In 2013, they launched a wine collection and have continued to develop the craft with the help of their award-winning winemaker Mike Cox.

“We are excited to finally welcome guests to the newest tasting room on the Sonoma Plaza. Come by and enjoy our comfortable, farm-inspired tasting space and let us guide you through our many grower-produced wines,” said Director of Operations Kayla Berthoud, a Sonoma native.

Sonoma Collection is a family-owned venture featuring sustainably farmed wines that honor Sonoma Valley grape farmers. Sonoma Collection even captured a top-10 spot in Wine Business Monthly’s annual Hot Brands in 2015. Other labels include Fifth Hill, La Prenda, Happy Wife, Quarantine Wife and 95476.

The tasting room is open Wednesday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday through Tuesday by appointment only. For groups of six or more, call ahead for a reservation at 938-7228. Tasting menus are subject to changes seasonally.

Get more details at laprendavineyards.com.