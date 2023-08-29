Gallo announces purchase of Napa Valley’s Rombauer Vineyards

E. & J. Gallo Winery has announced the acquisition of Rombauer Vineyards in Napa Valley. The purchase price was undisclosed.

Founded in 1980 by Koerner and Joan Rombauer, the winery is one of Napa Valley’s most recognizable brands and had remained family owned for the last 43 years, with three generations at the helm.

Producing about 340,000 cases of wine per year, Rombauer is recognized for helping define the California chardonnay of the 1980s and ‘90s with its rich, buttery wines that appealed to the masses.

The acquisition includes the Rombauer Vineyards brand, three winery and production facilities, two tasting rooms and over 700 acres of vineyards in Carneros, Atlas Peak, St. Helena, Calistoga, Sonoma Valley, and the Sierra Foothills.

“The Rombauer brand and family have built a reputation around quality and integrity. It’s an iconic brand rooted in distinctive and respected wines,” said Joseph C. Gallo, Vice President and General Manager of Gallo’s Luxury Wine Group in a press release. “We are excited to work on this next chapter alongside the very talented Rombauer Leadership and Winemaking team. Their values, along with their long-term focus, align seamlessly with our culture. Our shared goal is to honor and build on this legacy.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

