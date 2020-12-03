Glen Ellen Brewery owners abandon 'dream project’

Alicia and Eric Hunt came back from a trip to Oktoberfest in Munich four years ago with a dream of turning Eric’s passion for beer making into a new brewery for downtown Glen Ellen. They found the perfect spot in early 2016, and the site at 13606 Arnold Drive seemed turnkey. They expected to be able to open within a few months. They signed a lease and purchased $34,000 worth of beer making apparatus.

Today, the equipment is still packed up and has never been used. The couple, now the parents of two young children, are clawing their way back into financial solvency and are taking offers for the equipment, at a steep discount.

The couple live in Glen Ellen and both grew up in the area. Alicia Pursell graduated from Sonoma Valley High School in 2004 and, in addition to raising her boys, she works as a service manager at an auto repair shop. Eric’s day job is as a shipping and distribution manager.

After the trip to Germany, the couple wrote a detailed microbewery business plan, began taking craft brewing courses and researching other brewery start-ups.

The former hardware store site at Arnold and Warm Springs Road seemed ideal. They reached out to Permit Sonoma, the Sonoma County permit office, and the first planner they met with was familiar with the location and Alicia says he assured them that the spot was ideal for their purposes.

They believed that they would be able to open “as soon as the water was hooked up.”

Their plan was to open Glen Ellen Brewery as a tap room where people could sit and have a beer or buy beer to go.

“This is what Eric loves and the time seemed right,” said Alicia. “We had some money saved up and the rent was very reasonable.”

But it turned out that they couldn’t sell their beer until they were officially open for business and even though many breweries have famously gotten their start by selling under the table to fund their opening, “Eric is a rule follower,” Alicia said.

And then “one thing after another” arose in terms of roadblocks. The county planner who had been helping them was promoted to another position and the new planners they met with seemed to have a different issue with the space every time they met. The parking wasn’t quite right. They needed to serve food, but a food truck wasn’t allowed as an option. They needed a commercial kitchen.

Two years passed and they still didn’t have a potential opening date.

“We got loan after loan and maxed out our credit cards, still thinking opening would be possible,” said Alicia. But when their second son was born in 2018, he had significant health issues requiring several surgeries.

“The hospital bills came in on top of the costs of keeping the brewery dreams alive and we started to realize it just wasn’t going to be possible,” said Alicia.

They gave up the lease for the brewery space in 2019.

The gleaming and pristine stainless steel beer making equipment is stored in their Glen Ellen garage and Alicia said that it has hard to look at it. They will accept any reasonable offer.

She remains positive and upbeat through it all.

“We learned a lot through the process and there were a lot of people rooting for us,” she said. “We never expected to get rich doing this – we just wanted to make enough to survive, doing something that Eric loved. Now it is time to focus on our family.”

The beer equipment Interested buyers can email Alicia Hunt at aliciapursell@yahoo.com.

