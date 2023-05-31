Guide to LGBTQ+-owned wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties

Here’s a list of LGBTQ+ owned wineries in Sonoma and Napa counties.

If any are missing from this list, please email: elissa.torres@pressdemocrat.com.

Corner 103: This Sonoma winery is led by vintner Lloyd Davis. Originally from New York City, Davis left the banking and finance industry to work in wine. He opened Corner 103 in 2015. Corner 103’s wine club has 625 members and growing. The winery produces sauvignon blanc, chardonnay, pinot noir, syrah, malbec, cabernet franc, cabernet sauvignon, zinfandel and rosé. 103 W. Napa St., Sonoma. 707-931-6141. 103 W Napa St., Sonoma. corner103.com

Eco Terreno Wines and Vineyard: Eco Terreno, a Spanish phrase, translates to “ecology of the land.” . Mark Lyon is the founder and winemaker of Eco Terreno. Lyons received a Bachelor of Science in fermentation science from the University of California, Davis in 1978 and began producing his own wine in 1985. Pink Pride Rosé supports the LGBTQ+ community. Social Justice Sauvignon Blanc supports immigration and socially marginalized communities. Cultivating Community Chardonnay supports homeless and hungry people. Climate Conscious Cabernet Sauvignon supports those involved in environmental causes. The winery has a tasting room in San Francisco. 707-938-3833.19410 Sonoma Highway, Sonoma. ecoterreno.com

Equality Wines: Michael Volpatt is one of three co-owners of Guerneville-based Equality Vines. Volpatt is the voice of the boutique brand that’s closing in on 2,000 cases a year. He works closely with co-founder and co-owner Matt Grove, who handles operations. The label champions the rights of women, migrants and those who identify as LGBTQ+, by donating 15% of sales to organizations related to those causes. To date, Equality Vines has donated $162,000. 1-877-379-4637. 16215 Main Street, Suite 4, Guerneville. equalityvines.com

Gentleman Farmer Wines: Joe Wolosz and Jeff Durham met in the spring of 1999 and shortly thereafter decided to make wine together. The pair’s first vintage was in 2005 and 80 cases were produced. Located in Napa, the winery produces small batches of cabernet sauvignon, chardonnay, red wine, pinot noir and rosé. 707-948-6107. 1564 First St., Napa. gentlemanfarmerwines.com

Passaggio Wines: Cindy Cosco In 2008, Cindy Cosco established her Passaggio Wines with 50 cases of Unoaked Chardonnay, her flagship wine. In 2014, Passaggio Wines’ tasting room opened in Glen Ellen and in 2016, Cindy launched her own production facility. Now, the label produces of 1,700 cases with grapes sourced from various vineyards. The brand produces grenache blanc, grenache, chardonnay, pinot grigio, syrah, rosé and red blends. 707-548-5366. 4301 Arnold Drive, Glen Ellen. passaggiowines.com

Majuscule Wine: Partners Jeff Davis and Greg Brickey made two barrels of the first Majuscule Wine in 2009. The Napa Valley winery produces under 500 cases of cabernet franc and cabernet sauvignon per year. 707-681 -5758. majusculewine.com

Mercury Wine: The Geyserville business was founded in 2009 by Brad Beard. As a winemaker, Beard aims to blend European-style wines with Northern California grapes. The brand produces bordeaux, rioja and rhone-style blends, and white wines. 707-857-9870. 21015 Geyserville Ave, Geyserville. mercurywine.com

Roadhouse Winery: After two decades of tech in San Francisco, Eric Hall bought a home in Cazadero. Fast forward a few years, he began working at Papapietro Perry Winery, and cofounded the Pinot on the River Festival at his resort property in the Russian River area. He teamed up with his friends and family and created Roadhouse Winery in 2010, in downtown Healdsburg. They make pinot noir. 707-433-0433. 250 Center St., Healdsburg. roadhousewinery.com