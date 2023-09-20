How AI is changing winemaking in Sonoma County

Optical sorters — cameras linked to computers — scan harvest grapes and kick out the ones with defects. While they’ve been on the market for more than a decade, today this form of artificial intelligence is being used at an accelerated pace in high-end winemaking.

At the same time, there’s a steady stream of other innovations. Fermentation tanks can be controlled by an app on a smart phone and driver-less tractors are capable of harvesting grapes 24 hours a day.

The pace of these innovations begs the question: Are we on the threshold of a new age in winemaking?

Where we’re headed

With a backdrop of stainless-steel tanks at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg, winemaker Justin Seidenfeld explained his vision of where automation could take his winery in five years.

“I’d like to tell our system, ‘I’d like you to grow grapes for me to achieve a certain style of wine, like I could say, ‘similar to Chateau Margaux,’” Seidenfeld said. “And it (the system) would be able to pull data from many, many sources, which is really the limitation we have now. I can’t. (But AI programs) can go to the entire internet and take snippets from everything and then form the results.”

Seidenfeld, the senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing, said he’s given hundreds of tours to winemakers from all over the world who are curious about Rodney Strong’s cutting-edge technology. These include winemakers from Chateau LaTour in France, Sonoma County’s Kendall Jackson, E.&J. Gallo, Foley Family Wines and Napa Valley’s Hess Collection.

Today Rodney Strong Vineyards has 370 tanks that can be monitored and controlled by an app on Seidenfeld’s smart phone. The winemaker can also program irrigation on his phone and stream in data from weather stations in the vineyards that monitor rainfall, temperature and wind speed.

“We now have the ability to gather data and transmit that data to us, not only in real time but on a consistent basis,” Seidenfeld said. “The next step, once the algorithms and data can be processed effectively, is to implement a fully autonomous system to say, ‘farm for this parameter.’ As of today, we’re taking down all the data and we’re programming it ourselves.”

While he would like to achieve full automation in two years, the winemaker said, it will likely take five. He likens the kind of automation he’s envisioning to that of the smart thermostat.

“It starts to learn when you’re home and when you’re away and when you’re sleeping,” Seidenfeld said. “It’s taking certain rooms in your house and not cooling or heating those rooms because it’s a waste. That’s ultimately what we’ll get to.”

With automation, he said, the computer system will know how to override irrigation schedules once a picking date has been decided. The winery’s protocol is to forgo watering for up for four days before harvesting grapes.

Yet, with automation, checks and balances will still be crucial, he added.

“There’s definitely the risk of setting (a program) and forgetting it,” he said. “The system is still going to require educated people in the field to watch it and be able to override it. We’ll have to maintain and improve it as we see the effects of it.”

And of course, much still depends on the vineyard, Seidenfeld said. If you have a substandard vineyard, no amount of technology will allow you to make stellar wine.

The accelerated pace of optical sorters The deep purple grapes in a bin at Rodney Strong Vineyards have just endured an obstacle course. They traveled through the winery’s optical sorter and managed to be selected as the optimal berries from the harvest pick. With cameras linked to computers, the optical sorter scanned and compared every grape to a database of berries, kicking out those with defects. With 490 wineries in Sonoma County, said Rodney Strong Vineyards winemaker Justin Seidenfeld, 10% are likely using an optical sorter to produce luxury wines of $50 and up. In Napa Valley, he estimates 30% of the wineries are using this equipment, which costs upwards of $250,000. Rodney Strong Vineyards has been using the optical sorter since 2017, work that up until then was done by temporary cellar workers and later by full-time winery employees. In this case, AI has allowed Rodney Strong to deal with a labor shortage. “In the past, the winery had 12 temporary cellar workers, six on each side of the sorting line,” Seidenfeld said. But, he added, “We started seeing a major decline in the labor force for temporary cellar workers in 2011.” The winemaker cited several reasons for the dwindling pool of temporary cellar workers: an aging demographic failing to be replaced by a younger generation and competition with berry-picking jobs in the Central Coast year-round thanks to the use of greenhouses. When Seidenfeld joined Rodney Strong nearly 15 years ago, the winery had 60 temporary cellar workers. Today it has 30. However, he said, Rodney Strong isn’t replacing full-time employees with AI. With the innovations over the past five years, “We haven’t replaced any of our full-time people. Our intent was never to take any of our full-time team members and replace them with a machine.” As the 20-foot optical sorter reels in berries on a blue conveyor belt, it ushers out unwanted slush called MOG (materials other than grapes) — stems or twigs, as well as unripe or overripe grapes and grapes with mold. “It’s berry-by-berry sorting,” Seidenfeld said. “It gives us the best possible grapes to make wine.”

Is AI merely a tool?

The common refrain from vintners who have incorporated AI in their winemaking is that it’s a “tool” to improve the quality of their wine.