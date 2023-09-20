How AI is changing winemaking in Sonoma County
Optical sorters — cameras linked to computers — scan harvest grapes and kick out the ones with defects. While they’ve been on the market for more than a decade, today this form of artificial intelligence is being used at an accelerated pace in high-end winemaking.
At the same time, there’s a steady stream of other innovations. Fermentation tanks can be controlled by an app on a smart phone and driver-less tractors are capable of harvesting grapes 24 hours a day.
The pace of these innovations begs the question: Are we on the threshold of a new age in winemaking?
Where we’re headed
With a backdrop of stainless-steel tanks at Rodney Strong Vineyards in Healdsburg, winemaker Justin Seidenfeld explained his vision of where automation could take his winery in five years.
“I’d like to tell our system, ‘I’d like you to grow grapes for me to achieve a certain style of wine, like I could say, ‘similar to Chateau Margaux,’” Seidenfeld said. “And it (the system) would be able to pull data from many, many sources, which is really the limitation we have now. I can’t. (But AI programs) can go to the entire internet and take snippets from everything and then form the results.”
Seidenfeld, the senior vice president of winemaking and winegrowing, said he’s given hundreds of tours to winemakers from all over the world who are curious about Rodney Strong’s cutting-edge technology. These include winemakers from Chateau LaTour in France, Sonoma County’s Kendall Jackson, E.&J. Gallo, Foley Family Wines and Napa Valley’s Hess Collection.
Today Rodney Strong Vineyards has 370 tanks that can be monitored and controlled by an app on Seidenfeld’s smart phone. The winemaker can also program irrigation on his phone and stream in data from weather stations in the vineyards that monitor rainfall, temperature and wind speed.
“We now have the ability to gather data and transmit that data to us, not only in real time but on a consistent basis,” Seidenfeld said. “The next step, once the algorithms and data can be processed effectively, is to implement a fully autonomous system to say, ‘farm for this parameter.’ As of today, we’re taking down all the data and we’re programming it ourselves.”
While he would like to achieve full automation in two years, the winemaker said, it will likely take five. He likens the kind of automation he’s envisioning to that of the smart thermostat.
“It starts to learn when you’re home and when you’re away and when you’re sleeping,” Seidenfeld said. “It’s taking certain rooms in your house and not cooling or heating those rooms because it’s a waste. That’s ultimately what we’ll get to.”
With automation, he said, the computer system will know how to override irrigation schedules once a picking date has been decided. The winery’s protocol is to forgo watering for up for four days before harvesting grapes.
Yet, with automation, checks and balances will still be crucial, he added.
“There’s definitely the risk of setting (a program) and forgetting it,” he said. “The system is still going to require educated people in the field to watch it and be able to override it. We’ll have to maintain and improve it as we see the effects of it.”
And of course, much still depends on the vineyard, Seidenfeld said. If you have a substandard vineyard, no amount of technology will allow you to make stellar wine.
Is AI merely a tool?
The common refrain from vintners who have incorporated AI in their winemaking is that it’s a “tool” to improve the quality of their wine.