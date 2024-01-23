Josh Cellars memes have taken over the internet. Here’s how they started

Josh Cellars, the country’s top-selling wine brand above $10 (by volume), which uses grapes from Sonoma County, has become an internet meme sensation.

The hullabaloo began on Jan. 6 when X user King Pisces (@OptimusGrind__) posted a photo of Josh Cellars merlot in a tweet that told followers: “I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone.”

I’m not gonna keep telling y’all to grow up and leave that Stella & Barefoot alone pic.twitter.com/XrkSN7zukC — King Pisces 🔱🧸 (@OptimusGrind__) January 7, 2024

As it turns out, the internet has strong feelings about Josh Cellars, one of the fastest-growing wine brands in the industry, according to Shanken’s 2022 Impact Databank Review & Forecast.

Owned by Deutsch Family Wine & Spirits, based in Stamford, Connecticut, Josh Cellars was founded in 2007 by Joseph Carr as a tribute to his father, Josh. Currently, the brand produces about 5.4 million cases of wine per year, including numerous California-designated wines, such as Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon and North Coast Chardonnay, among others.

But despite the label’s robust popularity, the internet had much to say about King Pisces’ advice to open up one of Josh Cellars’ wines.

Did they consider Josh Cellars a step-up from ultra-budget brands Stella Rose and Barefoot? Barely.

“For non-wine drinkers, this is like someone driving a Hyundai making fun of a Kia driver,” responded X user @Zujabes.

“I gave the red to a friend, she called and said she didn’t realize I hated her,” tweeted one user.

“2 buck chuck rebranded as Josh cellars but carry on,” quipped another.

“That’s just gas station wine with an advertising budget,” said yet another.

Soon, bottles of Josh Cellars wine began appearing in memes of Da Vinci’s “Last Supper” alongside the 12 apostles at a pitch meeting with Don Draper of Mad Men. “A wine but we call it Josh,” said the tweet.

Over the past few weeks, King Pisces’ tweet has since gone viral, amassing 20.7 million views with users on X, Instagram and TikTok all getting in the game.

“We’re thrilled to see that our wines have become a viral sensation on the internet. It was hard not to notice the hilarious creativity over the past few days,” said Dan Kleinman, Josh Cellars’ chief brand officer, in an interview with PR Week. “The wittiness of these posts has captivated us and we’re delighted to see our brand be part of the broader social media conversation…let the memes flow!”

But as #JoshCellars continues to dominate the internet, the viral trend has left many scratching their heads.

What’s so buzzworthy about Josh Cellars?

“I think…the whole reason it got memed is (because) it’s just such a regular guy name for a wine,” posted a user on knowyourmeme.com. “Even ‘Joshua’ might have not been the same because it sounds more biblical, and you might assume it has something to do with Joshua Tree National Park,” commented a user on knowyourmeme.com.

Another poster agreed.

“The best part of this is just the Wine's name, "Josh,” he wrote. “It's just a random name, it's the name of an old mate. It's the Craig of wines!”

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) and Instagram @whiskymuse.