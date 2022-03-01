Landmark Vineyard’s Rouse elected Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance president

Tom Rouse of Landmark Vineyards was elected president of Sonoma Valley Vintners & Growers Alliance at its board of directors’ annual State of the Alliance Meeting on Friday.

Rouse, the former president of the nonprofit association, was among several new leaders announced at the meeting, which was attended by more than 160 members. The marketing organization represents more than 100 wineries and 140 grape growers.

“SVVGA has an exciting year ahead,” Rouse said. “Following nearly two years of challenges from a global pandemic, our organization continues to evolve and reshape how we support our wine businesses and market our wines. Our board and the SVVGA staff are focused on developing programming and initiatives to best support our members and the health of their businesses. We continue to be more customer-focused and vigilant in keeping up with changing consumer demands.”

Newly elected to the board were Mike Sangiacomo of Sangiacomo Family Vineyards and Bart Hansen of Dane Cellars, along with board-appointed community at-large members Francis Abella of Merrill Lynch, The Gonzales Group and Jennifer Churchill of the Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, while Quinn Arntsen of Farella Braun & Martel was reappointed to the board. Former board president Prema Behan of Three Sticks Wines and co-treasurer Steven Sangiacomo retired from the board after serving the alliance for several years. Community at-large member Tim Zahner of the Sonoma Valley Visitors Bureau also retired from the board.

The other board officers are Chris Sebastiani of Viansa Winery, vice president; Erich Bradley, of Pangloss Cellars and Repris, secretary; Anne Moller-Racke of Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery and Blue Farm Wines, co-treasurer; and Taylor Serres of Serres Ranch and Serres Ranch Wine, co-treasurer. Also serving on the board are Tom Blackwood of Buena Vista Winery, Jennifer Churchill of Fairmont Sonoma Mission Inn & Spa, Brenae Royal of E. & J. Gallo Winery-Monte Rosso Vineyard and Mia Stornetta of Atlas Vineyard Management.

The meeting also featured presentations by industry experts, including a supply channel update by Andrew Bottene, senior vice president of TricorBraun WinePak; grape marketplace and bulk wine update by Glenn Proctor, partner with the Ciatti Company; regional performance data analysis by John Keleher, founder of Community Benchmark; and Groundwater Sustainability Act update by Mike Sangiacomo, SVVGA board member and Sonoma Valley Groundwater Sustainability Agency board member. Joe Fattorini, managing director of Trade for Pix, delivered the keynote address, “The Future of Wine Marketing.”

SVVGA Interim Executive Director Andriana Duckworth emphasized the importance of the organization.

“The health and success of our member businesses are a top priority of the alliance,” she said. “Our organization continues to play a vital role in our wine and agricultural community, providing critical advocacy work, marketing resources and innovations, and access to industry expertise. Our industry and wine community are still in a state of recovery after two years. It is our job to provide solutions and opportunities to help our members sell their wine and draw wine consumers back to the Sonoma Valley.

SVVGA serves more than 500 vintner, grower and associate members who share a mission to promote the awareness of Sonoma Valley’s wine grapes, winemaking legacy and history as the birthplace of California wine. Sonoma Valley comprises six of the 18 American Viticulture Areas of Sonoma County: Bennett Valley, Los Carneros, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Mountain and Sonoma Valley.