Local wine shops showcase winning wines from North Coast Wine Challenge

As soon as the winners of the North Coast Wine Challenge are announced, the hunt is on for both wine connoisseurs and casual drinkers to get their hands on the competition’s top drops before they sell out.

The winning wines can be found in tasting rooms — providing the producer has one, and certain wines from larger producers might be available at big box wine retailers and local supermarkets.

But savvy wine buyers typically head to locally owned wine shops which is where they can find the best selection, especially those from smaller producers.

According to Daryl Groom, chief judge and organizer of the competition, small producers and local wine shops lean heavily on each other.

He said small producers “won’t even get a look” from large chains, so they often rely on small shops for a retail presence. Likewise, he added, small wine shops also benefit from this relationship.

“They can’t compete against the big guys, so they in turn like to have wines that people can’t get elsewhere,” he said.

Then there’s the added bonus of having access to insider knowledge about some of the standout — and sleeper -- wines of the competition.

That’s because the wine buyers for shops like Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa and Wilibee’s in Santa Rosa and Petaluma have a front-row seat to the competition.

Barry Herbst, the wine director for Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa, is one of the competition’s 30 judges.

Herbst gives the top wines prominent display in his store. He does this with as many of them as he can get after they’ve been lauded in the North Coast Wine Challenge. He also does this with the top wines from the Harvest Fair and the San Francisco International Wine Competition.

His goal is to carry a few dozen of this year’s North Coast Wine Challenge gold medalists. The full list of winners will be published next week in The Press Democrat.

“It’s one-stop shopping for people, and they can see everything we’ve got,” he said.

Herbst said people will show up as soon as the list is published trying to get their hands on the winning wines.

“Some years there’s been a line out the door,” he said, especially if it’s a good value wine, like the year a budget friendly pinot noir took top honors. “People were waiting at our door. There was definitely a buzz.”

Herbst said last year Bottle Barn quickly sold 30 cases of the winning Vaughn Duffy Pinot Noir after the competition helped put the small Sonoma Valley producer on the map.

That’s something bigger retail outlets can’t, or won’t, do.

“The best place for small producers is the little local retailer because we’re not doing gigantic buys for a bunch of stores,” said judge Debbie Zachareas, owner-partner at the Oxbow Wine and Cheese Merchant in Napa and the Ferry Plaza Wine Merchant in San Francisco.

Kris Anderson, a North Coast Wine Challenge judge and wine buyer for Wilibee’s stores in Petaluma and Santa Rosa, uses the competition not only as a place to find new wines he likes, but to take stock of his own abilities to choose wines he already carries.

“If I’d made the purchase before the competition and they do well … I feel like I’m doing pretty good,” he said.

Having an already established relationship with the producer means that if they do win, he might have an easier time stocking their wine.

“I like to have a relationship with the vintners,” he said, explaining that it’s more than a mere business transaction, though. “I can tell the story of the people that make it, I don’t have to rely on the tasting notes.”

Even those who may not win Best of the Best or Best of Class awards still have a chance to make an impression. Herbst said he keeps track of wines he tastes that are unusual or “blow him away” to seek out after the competition.

“We have such a large industry crowd. They want to try unique and unusual things it always benefits me to expand the variety,” he said, noting that these off the beaten path finds aren’t just about impressing the area’s wine professionals.

“You want to encourage people to try stuff like that and break out of the comfort zone and see what these other varietals can do around here,” Herbst continued.

For shoppers who may not want to take other people’s word for it, both Wilibee’s and Oxbow Wine and Cheese Merchant offer tastings by the glass and weekly flight nights.

Anderson said he hopes to let customers try before they buy by featuring some of the North Coast Wine Challenge winners in the Santa Rosa store’s Wine Wednesday tasting flights, which are announced each week on social media.

There also will be the opportunity to taste a number of gold-medal-winning wines at the North Coast Wine and Food Festival on June 15 at the Luther Burbank Center for the Arts, an event that Herbst said creates another bump in sales after the initial demand for the winning wines dies down.

“We make it easy for the consumer to make a right choice and not a bad choice,” said Groom of the gold-medal wines. “It’s not a 100% guarantee you’ll love the wine, but it’s a stamp of approval, and when you take it to a friend’s house, you’re going to have bragging rights that you found it.”

