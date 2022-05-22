Mary’s Pizza Shacks in Santa Rosa and Sebastopol close as owner announces restructuring plan

Two Sonoma County Mary's Pizza Shack restaurants shuttered Saturday after the family-owned restaurant group announced plans to restructure the company.

The move is part of a planned transition from a single centralized company operating the 14 Sonoma, Napa and Solano County restaurants to individual ownership of the restaurants by the extended family of founder Mary Fazio, according to publicist Jacob Perez.

“As part of our succession plan to best steward the growth and future of Mary’s Pizza Shack, our family has planned a transition from a centralized 14-unit family company to each directly owning and operating individual locations throughout the company,” said a statement from third-generation family owners, CEO Vince Albano, Marie Albano-Dito, Nanette and Bruce Lane and Cully Williamson.

The closure of two restaurants in downtown Santa Rosa and Sebastopol was based on revenue, according to Perez. About 60 employees were affected, though managers were offered positions at other locations and hourly workers offered transfers or severance pay.

Giving family members direct ownership of restaurants is part of an intentional succession plan to steward the growth and future of the 62-year-old company founded in Boyes Hot Springs.

The change heralds an equitable sharing of the company between family members and ensures management oversight over each location. The division is roughly based on geography, but Perez offered no other details on who would own which restaurant.

“We want to have owner-operators with day-to-day decisions at the store level and building intentional relationships with the local community,” said Perez.

The Rohnert Park Mary's Pizza Shack, operated by Cully Williamson, is a model for the new management plan.

“When a family member steps into a restaurant as the owner, from the top down the expectation is that they will provide the same food quality and service, but do it in a way that's sustainable for the next generations,” said Perez.

Allowing family members to work directly with staff — offering insight into the goals and vision of Mary Fazio — is another goal of the business transition, he added.

A modernized logo, new decor and packaging will roll out over the next few weeks, but the menu will not change except for seasonal additions.

“We’re excited to work side-by-side and mentor the emerging generation of Pizza Makers, Cooks, and Service Crew Members,” the family stated.