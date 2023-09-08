Napa’s Monday Bakery plans new Sonoma Plaza location

Monday Bakery, a trendy and sweet treat staple in downtown Napa, will soon open a second location on the Plaza.

Some may have already seen the “coming soon” sign sprawled across the front of what used to be the East Napa Street home of Bear Moon clothing boutique, which closed in 2022 after owners Denise Murray and Robin Pitts decided to retire. It is unclear when the new location will open; construction is currently underway.

The storefront is rising up from the dead like fluffy twice-baked croissant (one of their specialties), with Monday Bakery, whose slogan reads: “Changing Mondays for the better, one customer at a time.”

The bakery offers a wide variety of both sweet and savory creations, such as breakfast burritos, quiche, cake, avocado toast, cookies, Nutella banana bread, rice cereal treats, frittata, coffee cake, scones, coffee, wellness drinks and more — the menu has enough variety to last a year of Mondays.

According to the bakery’s website, the business sources ingredients from local farms as much as possible, which keeps its menu seasonal based on what’s fresh.

Those who haven’t seen the bakery in its Napa location may recognize its name from various farmer’s markets where it sells pastries.

Sally Geftakys, the owner of Monday Bakery, moved to Napa and received her education at the Culinary Institute of America, Greystone. Upon graduation, she worked at a couple of well-known Wine Country restaurants, including The Thomas and Fagiani's and Ad Hoc.

Aside from its walk-in ordering experience, the bakery does wholesale orders where it provides some of its core items like scones, cookies and coffee cake, or even specialty items like pretzel bites.

Custom orders can also be places at the bakery, from mini croissants, to themes cakes to wedding cakes.

To check out the menu or learn more about the bakery, visit its website at mondaybakery.com.

