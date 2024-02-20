Napa’s Prisoner Wine Co. is changing the narrative around mass incarceration with the help of formerly imprisoned artist Jesse Krimes

When The Prisoner Wine Co. faced criticism in 2021 for purportedly fetishizing incarceration on its wine label and other marketing efforts, the company decided against changing the brand’s aesthetic.

Afterall, the macabre imagery on its wine labels is a key aspect of what makes the wine stand out on store shelves. It’s also what helped The Prisoner become the bestselling domestic red blend over $25 for the past six years, according toInformation Resources, Inc., a Chicago-based analytics and market research company.

But the extended cross-examination of The Prisoner’s provocative labels was significant enough to give its parent company, Constellation Brands, pause.

After the 2020 murder of George Floyd spurred broader conversations about racial injustice and prison reform, Constellation committed to significantly investing in both of these areas.

That year, the company made a $1 million contribution to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit committed to ending mass incarceration and racial disparity. It also committed to investing $100 million, over 10 years, in Black and minority-owned businesses within the alcohol beverage industry.

For The Prisoner — a wine brand whose aesthetic was designed to spur conversation -- the company saw a greater opportunity to ignite change.

“As an art-focused brand, we’ve always believed that art has the power to raise awareness and promote dialogue around difficult conversations,” said Angela Knotts, brand director at The Prisoner Wine Co. “If we can use art to talk about something as important as mass incarceration — something the wine industry doesn’t talk about — and create a platform for advocacy, that’s something we’re committed to doing.”

Origin story

Based on a series of three etchings by Spanish artist Francisco de Goya, The Prisoner’s flagship label depicts a dark, shadowed man bound by shackles. Created in the 19th century, the art is believed to represent the violence and inhumanity used against prisoners during numerous Spanish wars.

When Napa winemaker Dave Phinney launched The Prisoner in 2000, it was this arresting image — one he received as an art print at age 13 — that came to symbolize the brand.

“After the killing of George Floyd, I think a lot of brands began think about how they show up in the world, and as a brand called The Prisoner, we felt compelled to use art as a way to talk about things that are difficult,” said Knotts. “ But we didn’t just want to talk about them — we wanted to walk the walk and invest in some of the issues we’re talking about.”

In 2022, The Prisoner launched Corrections, a limited-edition wine series aimed at driving awareness of mass incarceration and supporting prison reform.

Released annually, Corrections is created in partnership with a different artist each year whose work reflects the wine label’s cause.

This year, Corrections will highlight the art of Philadelphia artist Jesse Krimes, whose impressive work “Apokaluptein: 16389067” will be featured on the label of the magnum-sized Napa Valley red blend.

The title Apokaluptein refers to the Greek origin of the word apocalypse, while the number 16389067 references Krimes’ federal prison identification number.

Crafted from 39 prison bedsheets, the 15-foot-by-40-foot artwork was made during Krimes’ 70-month incarceration in federal prison.

To create the piece, Krimes developed a hand-printing process using hair gel and a plastic spoon, which he used to transfer images from the New York Times onto bed sheet fabric.

The bed sheets were then sutured together to create a new narrative.

“When I was approached about this collaboration, I was inspired by the idea of utilizing a wine label to spark conversation,” said Krimes. “When I came home (from prison) in 2013, not many people spoke about mass incarceration. It’s gained momentum, but it’s not nearly as prevalent as it needs to be. Incarceration touches so many people in the U.S., and a wine label that places this front and center will encourage conversation and help combat negative stereotypes.”

For this year’s Corrections release, The Prisoner will donate 5 percent of all sales to The Center for Art and Advocacy, an organization co-founded by Krimes and a legacy project of the Art for Justice Fund.

The first national organization dedicated to supporting formerly incarcerated artists,the Center will also receive a donation of $75,000 from The Prisoner, as well as 3 percent of the online sales of The Prisoner Red Blend.

“Art is able to do what other mediums do not. It’s much more effective in winning over hearts and minds and also elevating issues that may go unaddressed without some kind of tangible, visible thing for people to interact with,” said Krimes. “It’s a powerful tool that helps people see things from a different perspective and feel things on a very intimate level. Numbers and statistics don’t connect with people in the same way.”

Corrections release event with artist Jesse Krimes From 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24, The Prisoner will toast the release of Corrections during an event at their St. Helena Tasting Lounge. Open to the public, the event will include an insightful conversation with artist Jesse Krimes, along with an artist-signed bottle of wine, which features his work on the label, for each guest. For more information, visit bit.ly/3usoZo9. The Prisoner Wine Co., 1178 Galleron Road, St. Helena; 877-283-5934.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) and Instagram @whiskymuse.