Napa’s Shadybrook Estate Winery is the best winery in California, according to Yelp

Yelp recently released a list of the top wineries by state across the United States and Shadybrook Estate Winery in Napa was named the best in California.

To compile the list, Yelp identified businesses in the wineries category, then ranked those spots using a number of factors including the total volume and ratings of reviews.

With a five-star rating based on over 250 reviews, Shadybrook topped the list for California’s best winery.

Nestled in the hills of Coombsville American Viticultural Area, just east of the city of Napa, Shadybrook Estate offers delicious wines ranging from chardonnay to cabernet sauvignon, and the estate pairs these wines with robust charcuterie boards and horseback riding sessions at its Rapp Ranch Vineyard property.

One Yelp reviewer called Shadybrook’s wine tasting and horseback riding experience exceptional, saying, “All the staff, including the resident cat, was friendly and well prepared and made us feel welcome and at home.”

Shadybrook’s ultimate ranch experience includes a 30-minute trail ride and pairing of estate wines and food. The winery also offers one-hour wine tastings and wine and charcuterie pairing sessions, all of which feature stunning vineyard views.

Get more information about the winery at shadybrookestate.com.