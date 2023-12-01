New Sonoma restaurant slated to offer live music, dancing

The newest addition to El Verano’s dining scene brought a historic space back to life.

Buck’s Place, an Italian restaurant and bar, sits on Grove Street in a 1906-era building, the former home to several notable businesses over the years. Quietly opening just before Thanksgiving, its halls will come alive once more with music, dancing and dining.

Owners Erika and Chad Harris are taking the launch step-by-step, but they’re no novices. They also own Lou’s Luncheonette and Jack’s Filling Station on Fremont Drive.

Buck’s Place’s space, formerly Little Switzerland then The Reel Fish House and Grille (renamed Reel & Brand), has been a hot spot for dining, dancing and live music over the years.

The long-time dance hall and eatery will continue to offer performances and entertainment as the business settles in.

“We will definitely have live music. We just wanted to get the food and beverage going and figured out before we delve into the music,” Erika said.

The menu of appetizers, soups, salads and pizzas will eventually include additional entrees, sides and pan pies. There are ricotta meatballs, sausage and fennel red pie, and white sauce truffle pie, for example.

“I’d rather start small and grow slowly,” she said. (An online menu features dishes labeled “Coming soon!”) “We’re just making sure we don't overwhelm our staff and take it slow while we figure everything out.”

The interior of Buck’s Place is dressed with red and green decor and hand-selected Americana-style knickknacks. Antique artwork, random trophies, mounted deer heads and light fixtures made of antlers ― a nod to the restaurant name ― line the walls, each collected by Chad.

Retro lighted signs and green lights illuminate the interior and exterior, and red candle holders rest atop each table. Along with the bar and dining room, the restaurant has an arcade corner with pinball and other vintage games.

Renovations included more than just a fresh layer of paint and a Pizza Master 9000 oven, though much of the interior structures remain in place. The dance floor, stage, patio and original bar are still intact.

The deceivingly classic dining room is also a dance floor, once the “happening place” for stepping and hopping to polka music.

“There are tables on top of it, but they’re foldable so we can just collapse them and wheel them right off,” Erika said.

The stage was moved to its location from years ago, according to its new owners. Patio dining will open in the spring and the restaurant will likely offer lunch.

The original bar top stands in place, offering a selection of locally made beverages. With classics like the Buck’s Old Fashioned and beer and a shot deals, the lounge has a variety of selections.

Buck’s is open from 5-9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday, but the owners may adopt new hours depending on the community response.

“We haven't totally worked it out but the bar may open a little early and stay open later after dinner,” Erika said. “We’ll sort of see what the neighborhood wants. If they’re drinking until 10 or 11, then we may stay open until then.”

The couple is excited to bring a casual, family-friendly space with pizza, Italian dishes and drinks to the Valley.

“We just love the building and we love the neighborhood,” she said.

Since the new business’ announcement, eager community members have awaited the arrival, posting inquiries on social media. Aside from reported power outages in Sonoma the week before Thanksgiving, Buck’s Place has been a success.

“We have great managers in place that take care of a lot of the day to day,” Erika said. “But we do go to each business probably six days a week in some capacity.”

Guests at Buck’s may notice subtle thematic nods to Jack’s Filling Station, with unique collectible items filling the space.

“People have been really kind and welcoming,” Erika said. “We're excited to be a part of El Verano and Sonoma.”

