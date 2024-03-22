Pliny the Younger fans wait for hours ahead of legendary beer’s annual release at Russian River Brewing Co.

The threat of rain and clouds didn’t put a damper on the spirits of those eagerly waiting Friday for the 20th release of Russian River Brewing Co.’s iconic Pliny the Younger Triple IPA.

The line at the brewery’s downtown Santa Rosa location at 7:30 a.m. extended to Fourth and D streets. Pliny fans casually staked their place in line, sitting in folding chairs, donning rain jackets with warm beverages in hand.

Marisol Arellano and her three friends got to the downtown spot just after 4 a.m. and were just at the end of the brewery’s building.

“We did it last year and we’re going to do it again next year,” she said as she sipped coffee.

But she still had a few hours left to wait as doors aren’t expected to open until about 10:30 a.m.

This story will be updated throughout the morning. Check back for updates. Meanwhile, here is what you need to know about the annual release:

What is Pliny the Younger?

Introduced by Russian River Brewing Co. in 2005, Pliny the Younger is the first commercial triple IPA, with three times more hops and higher alcohol than its single or double IPA cousins.

Making Pliny the Younger is an expensive, time-intensive endeavor that involves copious amounts of malt, hops, tank space and labor. So despite the beer’s celebrity status, it’s produced in limited quantities and available for just two weeks per year.

For this year’s release, Russian River’s brewery team spent about three weeks mashing, fermenting and dry-hopping the 470 barrel batch, with each barrel containing 230 bottles or 397 10-oz pours of the tasty triple.

While the beer’s base recipe stays the same each year, the hop profile varies depending on the prior year’s hop crop. This year, a whopping seven pounds of hops were added to each barrel of beer, which was triple dry-hopped with Simcoe, Amarillo, Citra, Mosaic, Elixir, Warrior and Nectaron — a citrusy hop from New Zealand.

Clocking in at 10.25% alcohol, it’s a big –but remarkably balanced –beer, with heady, hoppy aromatics that envelope the arrestingly fresh, bitter finish.

“The beer itself is loaded with citrus, orange, stone fruit, nectarine, mango and strong pine/resinous aromatics,” said Vince Cilurzo. “We added a bit more Nectaron this year, which is definitely noticeable with the orange/citrus/candied fruit. It’s also slightly more bitter than 2023, which contributes a harmonic balance between aroma, flavor and mouthful.”

Hours

Both brewpubs will be open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily through April 4. Pliny will be available each day until the brewpub runs out of that day’s allocation. Customers can expect long wait times, with lines starting to form around 5 a.m. or earlier

Pro tip: Lines are shorter Monday through Thursday and during the evening at the Windsor brewpub location, according to the brewery.

Once inside, guests are allotted a maximum 2 ½ hours at the pub.

The beer

Each guest is allotted three 10-oz draft pours of Pliny the Younger to enjoy at the pub.

In celebration of the 20th anniversary, guests will also be allowed to purchase three bottles of Younger, instead of the usual two, for $13.50 per bottle. A special, 20th anniversary gift box is complimentary with every three bottle purchase.

Draft pours are not transferable, but bottle allocations can be transferred to other people in your party.

There is no requirement to eat or drink if you’d like to purchase bottles.

The location

Santa Rosa: 725 Fourth St., Santa Rosa; 707-545-2337.

Windsor: 700 Mitchell Lane, Windsor; 707-545-2337.

More information: russianriverbrewing.com/pliny-the-younger-release

