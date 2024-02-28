Popular Sonoma restaurant Delicious Dish returns with new provisions

When: Open Mondays through Fridays 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. for lunch and 3:30 - 5:30 for dinner deliveries and 3:30 - 6:30 for dinner take out.

Delicious Dish, once a happening restaurant off Arnold Drive, closed its doors in December 2022.

In January, the popular eatery returned with new digs ― ready to serve its loyal Sonoma customers once again.

Now called Delicious Dish Provisions, the restaurant continues to offer dining in and take-out, but now includes a deli counter serving new items.

Co-owner and Executive Chef Lauren Cotner said she hopes to provide Sonoma with accessible, high quality prepared food and catering services while bringing back dishes and flavors from the original spot.

The deli offers a variety of foods inspired by Cotner’s many years of culinary experience as well as travels with her husband, co-owner Charles Cotner, exploring different cuisines and cultures.

The menu includes sandwiches, salads and soups as well as entrees, sides, cheeseboards and desserts from the provisions case. Customers can dine in for lunch, take out or order to go dinners Mondays through Thursdays.

Dinner pick-up times are between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., and deliveries between 3:30 and 5:30 p.m. Delicious Dish delivers to Sonoma Valley addresses only and recommends customers order prepared dinners online. Lunch hours are from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

“Delicious Dish Provisions’ new menu features many of the customer favorites from our former location on a menu that rotates every two weeks,” Cotner said.

While provisions can be enjoyed on site, Cotner crafts dishes with the vision of locals picking up prepared meals to fill their fridges with meals that otherwise may be difficult to come by in local stores and restaurants.

“For a solid year after closing the restaurant, folks would still stop us in grocery stores and tell us how much they missed us,” Cotner said. “One customer told me, ‘I know you don't know me and this might be weird, but when I see you in town, I can taste that sandwich.’”

The company launched 16 years ago and has served Sonoma Valley since 2011. Initially a catering business for large tech companies in the San Francisco Bay Area, such as Microsoft, Delicious Dish was a success for many years.

“Selling the old location where we were was a bit heartbreaking as my dad and I put many hammer and nail hours into it together,” Cotner said. “We practically raised our daughter there, schooling her through COVID-19, hosting famous Halloween parties there and watching her learn how to use the soft-serve machine for her friends.”

Cotner said while she and her husband loved the former location and kept it busy, the business struggled with inflation and the sticker shock of ballooning restaurant prices the public was experiencing.

The owners were working 80 hour weeks for three and a half years, stuck in survival mode, Cotner said.

“But we didn’t have a choice, we were still juggling staff,” she said. “We were still facing all of these food costs that were through the roof. When we closed our doors, romaine lettuce was $168 a case. Now it is back down to $38 a case.”

Although the product spikes weren’t every week, prices would still fluctuate, making it difficult as business owners to offer consistency.

“And so what do you do? Just price flux like Uber all the time? Today my fried chicken sandwich is $24 and yesterday it was $14?”

With no certain plans to enter back into the restaurant industry, the Cotners put their feelers out and signed a lease Nov. 11, 2023 for the building that was formerly Pho Ha restaurant, located at 565 5th St W.

Cotner said being part of the community was the most important reason for opening back up.

“More than the hammer and nails of the old location, the hardest part of shutting our doors was saying goodbye to our customers and staff,” she said. “Seeing many of our employees and customers return just makes the whole thing seem like that weird year where we didn’t all get to be together.”

Cotner said she bets the loyal Arnold Drive customers will be pleased she’s bringing back some Delicious Dish favorites, although the new place is a little less “roadhouse” and more of a diverse deli.

“We’re pretty well versed. I think that’s why when you look at the case, you can see a lot of different things,” Cotner said. “We’ve got the south east Asian influence, we’ve got a little French, a little wine country and some Italian, because we’ve been all over the world, and we like to represent that.”

Along with Cotner’s new concoctions, Delicious Dish Provisions will offer customer favorites like the Dungeness crab melt and the California fried chicken sandwich.

Sandwiches and burgers cost around $14 to $16, salads such as the sesame chicken/tofu or the Ahi/tofu poke banh mi salad range from $16 to $18 and deli case offerings are around $6.50 for 8 ounce servings and $13 for 16 ounces.

Along with catering, the company offers private chef services and wine country partnerships. Cotner said they’re known for supporting the community through programs for those experiencing food insecurity and for donating to local schools.

“There's no crystal ball telling you what's going to happen in this industry,” she said. “I will tell you that with Valley Swim Club opening in our old spot, having Allikai open and having us open, I’m excited for this next spring to see what happens for Sonoma. Because I'm always excited when businesses do well and when there's new spots to open,” Cotner said.

“Coming from a sales and marketing background, we were always taught that competition is a good thing because it makes us all do our best.”

“Right now we’re pretty comfortable. It’s the beginning of spring so we see it getting better,” Cotner said. “It’s nice for us, we have some time to, kind of, sink our teeth into it.”

You can reach Staff Writer Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@sonomanews.com.