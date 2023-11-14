Profiles in wine: Jake Martini of Taft Street Winery

At age 13, Jake Martini decided he didn’t want to work in the wine industry.

His father, Mike Martini, had asked his son to help out on the bottling line at Taft Street Winery, the company he co-founded in 1982.

“It was the most boring, miserable job on the planet,” said Jake, now Taft Street’s co-owner and managing director. “The bottling line definitely motivated me to go to college. I never wanted to work in wine.”

But life has a way of leading us toward the unexpected.

After being recruited to play intercollegiate soccer at UC Davis, Martini set his sights on a bachelor’s degree in neurobiology and a future career as an ER trauma surgeon.

But during his senior year, something didn’t feel right.

“I was working in a hospital and the doctors basically told me if I wasn’t ready to be 100% committed to the job, it wasn’t the future for me,” Martini said. “I loved the work, but I wasn’t ready to dedicate my life to it. I wanted to see what else was out there.”

After graduation, Martini moved to San Francisco, where he did marketing in the financial industry and eventually earned his MBA.

But the corporate life didn’t feel right, either.

“Working for those large companies really bogged me down, and I realized I really wanted the autonomy and flexibility of being my own boss,” he said. “That’s when I decided to come back to Taft Street and work for our family brand. I began to understand the passion and excitement of creating something you can share with others.”

Looking back, Martini said, he appreciates the time he spent outside the wine industry, which he feels some multi-generational wine families don’t have the luxury to do.

“I didn’t want to just be handed a job. I wanted to have some tangible experience outside the family business and bring my own perspective to it,” Martini said. “That required me to work elsewhere without the winery even on my radar.”

Founded by Mike Martini and brothers John and Mike Tierney in 1979, Taft Street Winery was initially a garagiste brand, a tiny winery launched in an Oakland garage.

In 1982, the trio moved the winery to Forestville and then Sebastopol, making a name for themselves with their limited-production wines.

While production reached a high of 20,000 cases per year in the 1990s, the winery currently produces about 8,000 cases, with a growing focus on Rhone varietals, Dry Creek Valley zinfandel and other varieties sourced from the Russian River Valley.

When Jake Martini joined Taft Street Winery in 2011, he initially worked in marketing before moving into operations and financial management.

After becoming part-owner in 2015, he’s now officially the wearer of many hats — the most common job in the wine industry. Today that includes being more involved in wine production, especially as the winery moves away from its custom-crush services to focus solely on the Taft Street brand.

“I’ve always enjoyed the operations side of things, whether it’s fixing equipment or making things run more efficiently,” Martini said. “But now I get to layer on the artistic component of winemaking. That part is new to me, and I’m really intrigued by the balance of art and science.”

While Martini doesn’t imagine his father retiring anytime soon — if ever — he’s making a point of gleaning as much knowledge as he can from his dad, as well as from other tenured people in the industry.

“Even though I’ve worked 12 harvests at Taft Street, I still feel very much like the new kid on the block,” Martini said. “I learn something new every day, whether it’s from my family or any of the amazing multi-generational farmers and producers we work with. But I still have a long way to go.”

