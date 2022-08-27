San Francisco Ferry Building to replace Cowgirl Creamery with bakery from Reem Assil

Reem's California, an Arab bakery known for mana'eesh, a round flatbread with big bubbles on one side and smothered in za'aater all over, is joining a host of new eateries at the San Francisco Ferry Building. Set to open by the end of September, it will fill the food stall that was formerly housed by Cowgirl Creamery for 18 years.

Owner Reem Assil first launched her food business in 2015 and found success at the Sunday farmers markets outside of the Ferry Building. In a way, her business has come full circle as she returns to the place she began. With this new opening, she intends to try to switch her business model to expand to additional smaller kiosk-sized eateries rather than traditional restaurants, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. (SFGATE and the San Francisco Chronicle are both owned by Hearst but operate independently of one another).

"What do little outposts of Reem's look like, that can be accessible to a wider scope of people without a heavier lift?" she said to the Chronicle.

The James Beard-nominated chef already has a presence in Bay Area cuisine. Reem's Mission openend in 2020 on the corner of 25th and Mission streets. Her other location in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood closed in 2021.

Recently, she expanded her business into the supermarket aisles at select Bay Area groceries such as Berkeley Bowl. Assil is also an author and a noted public speaker who talks about social justice issues relating to community and food.

The San Francisco Ferry Building is a well-known hotspot for food in the city. However, there has recently been turnover in the food stalls, specifically in some long-standing companies. Golden Gate Meat Co., which had been at the Ferry Building for 20 years, closed on Aug. 20, 2022. But the touristy destination is eager to welcome new businesses into the fold and more are on the way. A new outpost of Señor Sisig's, which serves a mashup of Filipino and Mexican food, opened at the Ferry Building on Aug. 24.

Assil is excited to join a new era of food stalls at the waterfront food haven. She told the Chronicle, "It feels good to be part of this renaissance where there's more diversity in offerings."