Santa Rosa supply business ‘unbuilds’ to reuse resources

Hours: Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Tuesdays and Wednesdays by appointment.

Windsor Repair Fair : Bring lamps, small appliance, textiles, computers or bikes in need of repair. There will also be a clothing swap of garments and accessories in clean and good condition. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Huerta Gymnasium, 9291 Old Redwood Highway, Windsor. To register an item so volunteers can be prepared visit reusealliance.org/events/windsor-repair-fair

Nicole Tai considers herself a “recovering contractor.” For years she worked for her general contractor father and eventually headed up the family business herself in San Francisco. But the amount of waste from teardowns and remodels over time began to eat at her.

“I started seeing a recurring trend where we were taking out things we had just put in,“ she said. ”It was the early dot com bust and boom cycle. These companies would go bankrupt and we had just installed all this new stuff. My crews would be shaking their heads. This is all the hard work we did for the last six months and now we have to demolish it. Of course the next dot com would come in and they didn’t want the same layout.“

A decade ago Tai made a radical change in how she works. She created a business based not on demolition but on more thoughtfully deconstructing buildings, and in the process, saving us much of the building materials, finish work, plumbing and appliances as possible.

“I much prefer unbuilding and saving resources,” she said from GreenLynx, her entrepreneurial building supply warehouse and store in Santa Rosa she partners in with Brandon Bugge and her mother Barbara Egger.

She has lumber, doors, windows, light fixtures, sinks and tubs, hardware and appliances among countless other items to construct and outfit a home, business or fancy chicken coop, if you prefer.

Greenlynx sits along a stretch of Santa Rosa Avenue surrounded by other construction showrooms featuring everything from flooring and tile to lighting and kitchen appliances. But what sets GreenLynx apart is this: there is nothing new in her inventory. Everything has been salvaged from buildings, offices and homes that would have otherwise been leveled, leaving nothing but dust and debris.

While she is not the first reuse store, Habitat for Humanity has maintained one in Santa Rosa for many years and the Bay Area has had a few architectural salvage yards and warehouses, GreenLynx also specializes in the deconstruction.

Greenlynx is a treasure hunt. You never know what might show up. Right now they have old growth redwood lumber from an 1860s barn that stood for 150 years in Solano County, a stun multipaneled oak entry door with original hardware from an 1896 mansion in Ross and a collection of small 1970s yurts rescued from West Marin. Most everything stocked in the lumber warehouse and yard and neighboring reuse store came from deconstruction jobs primarily in the Bay Area (Sonoma, Marin and Napa counties). But GreenLynx also accepts some donated materials on a case-by-case basis such as cabinets, hardwood, doors, and plumbing and lighting fixtures.

People can subscribe to their dispatch “Fresh Off the Truck” to get first crack at the latest finds. People shopping online can choose from a pink toilet circa 1950s, beautiful contemporary bowl sinks, a Viking double stacked oven and a Wolf stovetop. ReLynx accepts working appliances under 10 years old.

Tai is on a mission to promote reuse first, ahead of recycling. And to help support the mission and spread the message she chairs the board of a nonprofit she brought to Sonoma County called The Reuse Alliance. This is the group that holds the popular Fix-It Fairs at different spots in Sonoma County, which bring volunteer experts to repair clothing, lamps, appliance and bikes free of charge.’

Tai said that current government policies veer heavily toward recycling ahead of reuse, although, she maintains, reuse has more environmental benefits. The goal of GreenLynx and The Reuse Alliance is to shift the cultural mindset away from consuming ever more raw materials, toward one that embraces reusing, repairing, refurbishing, remanufacturing, reupholsting and upcycling existing products and materials.

“We talk a lot about the joy of reusing,” said Phoebe Schenker, executive director of The Reuse Alliance, which is pushing government agencies to enact policies that encourage, if not enforce, a reuse first mentality. “It’s not just something people can do. It’s something people enjoy doing. It’s a positive antidote to climate anxiety.”

A licensed architect, Schenker said a lot of people think of reuse as a “waste solution.” Each Californian does generate an estimated 2,000 pounds of trash per year, which collectively is 45 times as heavy as The Golden Gate Bridge according the state agency Cal Recycle.

“But reuse is actually an emission solution,” Schenker said. “Half of global emissions go into making our stuff.”

On a local level the Alliance tracks the savings from each Repair Fair, which draw 150 to 250 people and results in the repair of up to 150 items in only a few hours. That, Schenker said, diverts 600 to 700 pounds of waste from the landfill and saves 4,000 to 7,000 kilograms of CO2 emissions.