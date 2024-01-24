Sebastopol’s Spirit Works Distillery closes tasting room, moving production

Spirit Works Distillery, an award-winning producer of whiskey, gin and vodka is exiting The Barlow in Sebastopol for a new (soon-to-be-determined) Sonoma County location.

While the brand’s stellar lineup of spirits will still be available on store shelves, the distillery’s new location will not have a public tasting room due to licensing changes.

In anticipation of the upcoming changes, the company laid off six employees at the end of 2023.

In 2012, Spirit Works was among the first three businesses to move into The Barlow, along with Woodfour Brewing and Kosta Browne winery. Back then, the complex had yet to grow into the buzzing outdoor marketplace it is today, with a host of wineries, breweries, shops and restaurants.

Timo Marshall, who co-founded Spirit Works with his wife (and the brand’s head distiller) Ashby Marshall, admitted he’s disappointed to leave their Sebastopol location behind.

“The Barlow was the perfect place for us to launch into the spirits industry because everyone was so welcoming,” Marshall said. “The city, The Barlow, the people — everyone has been hugely supportive. We’re very sad to be moving, but we’re excited for our next step.”

While he didn’t elaborate on specifics, Marshall cites production capacity issues as the primary reason behind the move. He also added there would be no significant changes to the brand’s product line.

What will change, however is the distillery’s popular Spirits Club, a membership that allowed customers to receive quarterly spirits shipments. With the move, Spirit Works is putting an indefinite hold on membership.

“We had a final farewell pickup in December, and it was lovely to get all the love from our club members,” Marshall said. “But it was also very sad. We invited them to write down their memories of what’s happened over the past 10 years, and it was so touching to read them. We fully intend to figure out a way to continue interacting with our members.”

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) and Instagram @whiskymuse.