Spicy side-hustle: Rohnert Park kimchi maker has gut feeling she’s onto something good

JENNIFER GRAUE
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

The aroma that greeted me when Gina Ji Markle opened the front door of her Rohnert Park home, beckoned me straight to the kitchen.

Bubbling away in a cast iron skillet was thin strips of steak in a slightly sticky, soy sauce-based liquid. As wonderful as it smelled, her mother’s recipe for bulgogi, a popular Korean dish, was not the reason for my visit.

Instead, I’d come to find out more about her mother and grandmother’s recipe for kimchi that they’d passed down to her, and now, in Ji’s hands, has begun winning over both aficionados and the kimchi-curious at local markets.

“They always made the most amazing food. I felt like that was my mom’s superpower. She would turn humble ingredients into masterpieces,” said Ji, who started selling her kimchi last fall at Asiana Market in Cotati and at local farmers’ markets earlier this year.

At a recent farmers market in Santa Rosa, she sold out of her entire range of kimchi, a tangy, spicy fermented cabbage, considered the national dish of South Korea.

Fermented products such as pickles, sauerkraut and kimchi have grown in popularity over the past few years as much for their gut health promoting properties as for their distinctive tang.

But to Ji, kimchi is not just another pungent, probiotic-rich product. To her, it’s personal.

Growing up in Pacifica, Ji said kimchi was always on the table—and not just with Korean food. It was there no matter what her mom made.

When she was in her 20s she joined the Coast Guard which took her to Hawaii, Connecticut, New Orleans and Kodiak, Alaska. It was on this isolated island where kimchi wasn’t readily available that she began making it herself.

“I missed home and missed (my mom’s) cooking. I’ve always grown up watching her and my grandmother make it but never learned the recipe, so I kind of went off of memory,” said Ji who would call her mother when she had questions.

At first, she gave it away to her co-workers and said it “kind of blew up.”

“Everyone loved it. I couldn’t make it fast enough,” said Ji. “I’m like, well, I’m going to start charging everyone now.”

Kimchi is now a fulfilling side hustle for Ji who is stationed at the Coast Guard training center west of Petaluma and is the mother of two boys, ages 5 and 7.

She went through the difficult and sometimes confusing process of getting a Processed Food Registration permit from the state of California, which she finally got last fall.

She spends one or two evenings a week at a commercial kitchen in Cotati working her way through 50 pounds of Napa cabbage while her husband handles dinner and bedtime for their sons.

“I feel like this is my me time,” she said. “I really love doing this. I love making kimchi. I love doing farmers’ markets. I get recharged by doing this.”

Unlike many commercial brands, Ji’s Kimchi has no sugar, sweeteners or MSG. It’s made simply of salt, cabbage, seasoning—and no small amount of effort.

“It’s a lot of massaging. I think that’s why my kimchi is more flavorful than the grocery store stuff because I’m really getting in there,” she said as she kneaded cabbage in a large stainless steel bowl along with ginger, garlic and gochugaru, a Korean chile powder that gives kimchi its distinctive red hue.

As she massaged and squeezed, the pile of cabbage began shrinking as it released liquid from the saltwater brine it had soaked in the night before.

“I don’t measure anything, I just go off feel, smell, taste, texture. When it starts getting juicier, that’s when I kind of know when to stop. And I’ll taste it to see.”

Rather than fermenting in larger vats, which is common, Ji immediately packs the kimchi into pint and quart-sized canning jars for a small batch ferment, which she says is more work, but worth the difference in taste.

Once a month, Ji sells her cabbage kimchi, daikon radish kimchi, jars of kimchi juice, and ssamjang, a Korean-style barbecue sauce at Santa Rosa’s Saturday market at Farmer’s Lane. She says many of her customers tell her they’ve heard of kimchi but have never tried it.

“That’s why I love doing this is sharing my culture with people,” she said. “They try my samples and it’s really fun for me to watch them. Some people don’t like it and that’s fine, it’s not for everyone.”

She gives market shoppers plenty of ideas for using kimchi, and finds it has a natural affinity with Mexican food, especially.

Find Ji’s Kimchi

Asiana Market, 7665 Old Redwood Highway, Cotati

Farmer’s Lane Farmers’ Market, 1501 Farmer’s Lane, Santa Rosa (Fourth Saturday of each month)

On Instagram: @ginajikimchi or ginajikimchi.com

“That’s my favorite way to eat it if it’s not traditional Korean,” she said. “I love eating kimchi with tacos, breakfast burritos. It tastes great in empanadas.”

She served the kimchi perched on a pile of Kalua pork nachos, a cross-cultural dish borrowing from Hawaii, Mexico and Korea that tastes as if it was always meant to be together. The mild, tangy heat from the kimchi is slightly more mellow than the traditional pickled jalapenos.

The kimchi also made a more traditional appearance with the bulgogi she was making when I first arrived. She served it with rice and other small bowls of vegetables, collectively called banchan, that everyone at the table shares.

Ji also uses kimchi juice in micheladas, sometimes referred to as a Mexican Bloody Mary, which are made with beer, lime juice, Clamato, and hot sauce. A healthy splash of the juice replaces the more typical Tabasco or Tapatio.

The longer kimchi sits, the more sour it gets, according to Ji.

“It’s not that you can’t eat it, it’s just a preference on how you like kimchi,” she said, noting she likes hers tangy.

That super-fermented kimchi is often used to make a hearty, spicy stew called jjigae, but sometimes Ji will simply just fry it in some butter and drizzle it with sesame oil.

“It changes the flavor. That’s another whole meal on its own. I like eating that with rice and scrambled eggs,” she said. “I hardly make it because I don’t let my kimchi sit that long. We eat it all the time.”

When she goes to Costco and H-Mart, Ji sometimes does some good-natured guerilla marketing, leaving “Ji’s Kimchi” stickers near the stores’ displays of kimchi. A dream destination, perhaps, for her jars of fermented veggies? Maybe.

Ji says it would be great to have her kimchi in local restaurants, but says she’s not laid out a timeline for what comes next, other than that she wants making kimchi to be her job when her hitch in the Coast Guard is over.

“I’m so new in all of this, but I’m having a blast.”

Debbie Ji’s Bulgogi

Makes 6 servings

Tangy and slightly salty, kimchi is the perfect foil to the sweet, umami flavors of this classic Korean beef dish. Like kimchi, every family’s recipe for bulgogi will be a little different, and this recipe is one perfected by Gina Ji’s late mother.

1 1/2 pounds tri-tip, sliced thin (1/8 inch)

2/3 cup soy sauce

2/3 cup honey or sugar

1 cup cold water

1/2 onion, sliced

2 green onions, chopped

2 teaspoons garlic, minced

2 teaspoons, sesame oil

2 teapsoons toasted sesame seeds

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

In a large bowl, combine all ingredients except for tri-tip and mix thoroughly. Add meat and gently toss to make sure each slice is thoroughly coated with the marinade. Cover and refrigerate overnight.

When ready to cook, heat a skillet, cast iron is best, over high heat. Remove meat from the marinade, shaking off any excess. Add meat to the hot skillet in batches, cooking about 2-4 minutes per side. Remove to a platter and keep warm in a low oven. Repeat with remaining beef slices.

Serve warm with steamed rice and kimchi.

Fried Kimchi

Makes 2-4 servings

If you’ve had your kimchi for a while and it’s getting a little more sour than you’d like, frying it will help tame it. Ji eats this with rice and scrambled egg, but the fried kimchi also works great in a kimchi grilled cheese, inside a quesadilla or as a topping for burgers and hotdogs.

2 cups kimchi, drained, and large pieces chopped

2 tablespoons butter

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. When it’s hot, add the butter and let it melt and sizzle. Add kimchi and fry, stirring occassionally, for about 6-7 minutes until any liquid it gives off evaporates. Drizzle with sesame oil and enjoy as is or any way your heart desires.

Ji’s Kimchi Michelada

Makes 1 serving

This is a good recipe to use up the juice that remains in a jar of kimchi, but if you want to make more than one or two, you may find yourself needing a whole jar of kimchi juice.

1 tablespoon Tajin, divided

1 lime, cut in half, one half cut into wedges

1/4 cup Clamato, chilled

1/4 cup Ji’s Kimchi juice, chilled

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1-12 ounce Mexican lager, such as Modelo Especial, chilled

Start by rimming a pint glass with Tajin (alternatively, you can use salt, or a mixture of both). Sprinkle Tajin seasoning on a small plate. Run a wedge of lime around the rim of a 16 ounce pint glass to moisten it, then turn glass upside down onto the plate of Tajin, so that it sticks to the wet rim.

To the pint glass add Clamato, kimchi juice, Worcestershire sauce, lime juice and 1/2 teaspoon of Tajin and stir. Top with chilled beer, serving remaining beer on the side.

Other uses for kimchi

These are some of Gina Ji Markle’s favorite ways to use kimchi

On nachos, tacos, and breakfast burritos

Pair with steak

In place of, or along with, sauerkraut on a Reuben sandwich

On top of Mediterranean flatbread

On SPAM musubi

Use juice in tomato or chicken soup

