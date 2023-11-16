Sonoma County wine sparkles at APEC summit

Iron Horse Vineyards’ 2019 Resilience sparkling wine shone bright at the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit’s VIP reception Wednesday, where host San Francisco Mayor London Breed welcomed President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and APEC Leaders at the Exploratorium in San Francisco.

The pale pink sparkling rosé from the Russian River Valley was highlighted in the big toast at the annual Asia-Pacific forum, where 21 member countries are gathering to discuss improving trade relations and economic growth across the Pacific region.

Iron Horse Vineyards CEO Joy Sterling created the limited-production Resilience wine after Sonoma County’s devastating wildfires in 2017, with a portion of the proceeds donated to the Sonoma County Resilience Fund. The 2019 Resilience will benefit the Maui Strong Foundation to support those affected by the destructive Maui wildfires.

Given the theme for this year’s APEC summit — “Creating a Resilient and Sustainable Future for All” — Iron Horse’s 2019 Resilience, Green Valley was deemed apropos for the welcome toast. The winery’s 2020 Heritage Chardonnay, Green Valley and 2019 Gold Ridge Pinot Noir, Green Valley were also served at the event.

“Anything my family can do to help San Francisco and Sonoma County shine on the world stage is an honor and a pleasure,” said Sterling, whose parents founded Iron Horse Vineyards in 1976. “Trade and tourism are so important to California, so we want to be a part of the effort to put our best foot forward while the whole world is watching.”

This isn’t the first time Iron Horse wines have been sipped by world leaders. In 1985, its wines were served for then President Reagan and former Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev at numerous summit meetings. Over the last seven presidential administrations, the wines have been featured at many state dinners and notable events.

“Wine has incredible power in diplomacy in that it helps people connect,” said Sterling. “The fact that leaders from around the world can find common ground over a shared glass of Resilience is very powerful.”

