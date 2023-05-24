Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Alliance picks Robyn Sebastiani as new executive director

The new leader of Sonoma Valley Vintner and Growers Alliance is somewhat new to the wine world, despite carrying one of the biggest names in local wine.

After an exhaustive search, the alliance’s board of directors named Robyn Sebastiani as its new executive director, replacing interim leader Taylor Serres.

“The entire board is very excited about Robyn coming on as our new (executive director). Her overall business background coupled with her enthusiasm, her can-do attitude and ties to the Sonoma Valley wine industry made her the perfect choice to lead SVVGA. Robyn has already reached out to many of our members to introduce herself and the feedback has been nothing but positive,” Tom Rouse, president of SVVGA, wrote in an email to the Index-Tribune.

After working in medical sales for nearly 17 years, Sebastiani quit her job as a district manager for Medtronic, a medical equipment manufacturing company, in January. She co-founded West Shore Wine Co. in 2019, a local canned wine company, and was ready to make a bigger pivot into the world of wine.

“I’m not coming from the wine industry, but I’m coming from a family in the wine industry,” Sebastiani said. “I have a deep understanding of our agricultural roots and the importance of the wine industry in this area.”

Her husband, Christopher Sebastiani, sits on the SVVGA board and is the general manager at Viansa Winery, which was founded by his family, Vicky and Sam Sebastiani. The Sebastiani family is best known for its flagship business, Sebastiani Vinyeards and Winery, which was founded in 1904 by Samuele Sebastaini and sold to Bill Foley in 2008.

Robyn Sebsatiani feels that her diverse experience, couple with her family’s history with the local industry, makes her a great fit for the role. After constant travel for her work in the medical field, Sebastiani felt compelled to center her efforts in her hometown, where she is raising her two children.

“This feels like something where I can bring my skills to the local community and make that positive impact here,” Sebastiani said. “(SVVGA) is a heart for this community.”

The alliance was looking for somebody who could commit themselves to its mission long-term, and that’s exactly what Sebastiani aims to do.

The alliance has seen a bit or turnover in the role over the past few years, after Maureen Cottingham stepped down in 2021 following her 17-year tenure as executive director. On Feb. 7, the alliance’s board of directors announced that its interim executive director Andriana Duckworth stepped down from the role, one year after she started. She was temporary replaced by Serres of Serres Ranch, co-treasurer of the alliance.

The board has been looking for a permanent replacement since, and finally found what they were looking for in Sebastiani, whose values aligned with its mission.

“To really make long-term impact, you need to see things through,” Sebastiani said. “This is our homebase, and I plan to ensure the progress of this organization.”

The SVVGA’s purpose is to spread awareness of Sonoma Valley’s contributions to California’s wine industry, and to protect the industry’s role in the local economy. The organization covers six of Sonoma County’s 18 American Viticulture Areas, including Bennett Valley, Los Carneros, Moon Mountain District, Sonoma Coast, Sonoma Mountain and Sonoma Valley.

The board of directors formed a hiring committee and, according to Rouse, reviewed 18 resumes submitted for the role. The pool was narrowed down to six, then three who received interviews. It was Sebastiani who stood out.

She got the call with an offer at the end of April, about two months after she initially applied.

“It was a big pivot, but something that I felt so passionate about,” Sebastiani said. “I felt really called to it.”

Her official first day was May 1.

As the executive director, Sebastiani’s role will include overseeing the alliance’s ample membership and Vintage Festival, which SVVGA took over planning for the first time last year.

This year’s festival, set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 29 and 30, will be similar to last year’s, but with increased entertainment offerings and an expanded kid zone on the Plaza for families. While the popular parade associated with the event will not return this year, Sebastiani said the organization hopes to introduce a tractor parade in December for the holidays.

When outlining her goals, Sebastiani identified expanding the membership base and increasing its presence in the community. Because the alliance is tied to a nonprofit, the Sonoma Valley Vintners and Growers Foundation, the more members the alliance has, the more funding the foundation can give back to the community.

“We have such an incredible legacy in this Valley that we want to promote,” Sebastiani said. “This is the birthplace of California wine, and we really want to celebrate that with everyone.”

