Stone Edge Farm welcomes new restaurant Enclos

Stone Edge Farm Estate Vineyards & Winery is slated to open a new restaurant, Enclos, in downtown Sonoma this spring.

Chef Brian Limoges, who previously cooked for Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area such as Atelier Crenn, Quince and Saison and Birdsong, will offer a rotating menu created, in part, from Stone Edge Farm’s organic 16-acre gardens.

Enclos will open at 139 E Napa Street in the space formerly known as EDGE restaurant.

According to a press release from Stone Edge, the incoming addition to Sonoma’s dining scene will offer a seasonal menu and wine program in its new interior designed by Jiun Ho.

Executive Chef Limoges said his cooking style has always celebrated and been inspired by local landscapes and that Sonoma County is the “perfect canvas for crafting a very special experience at Enclos.”

According to the press release, Limoges grew up in New Hampshire surrounded by nature and coastal seafood, which led to his admiration for cooking and utilizing local ingredients.

Limoges said he’s proud to open the space in partnership with Stone Edge Farm as the organization has a strong respect for nature, evident in its use of its 16 acre land.

Stone Edge Farm wiill source sustainable produce from the property, as well as its Bordeaux-style wines to pair with the food.

Mac McQuown, proprietor of Stone Edge Farm, said he is impressed with Limoges’ culinary background and his ability to create something magical out of simple ingredients.

Aligned with the farm and winery’s environmental stewardship and standards, Enclos will present an opportunity for guests to experience fine dining at a fun destination, featuring cuisine that compliments the vineyard’s wine, McQuown said.

