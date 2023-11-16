Top chefs from Napa, Sonoma, Mendocino counties rally to aid Maui fire recovery

More info: Reservations can be made through Tock. Ticket information and updates can be found at suitedhospitality.com .

Maui chef Isaac Bancaco will join Wine Country chefs for a fundraising dinner and auction to assist recovery efforts from the destructive August wildfires on his island.

The dinner Dec. 4 at Press Restaurant in St. Helena brings together chefs from Napa, Sonoma and Mendocino county restaurants The Harbor House Inn, Press Restaurant, SingleThread, Molti Amici and Stateline Road Smokehouse.

The fire began Aug. 8 in Lahaina, Maui, and continued through Aug. 11. On Nov. 1, the New York Times reported 99 confirmed deaths. The fire destroyed more than 2,200 structures, including homes and apartment buildings.

Bancaco, who lost his home and historic restaurant Pacific’o on the Beach in the fire, plans to recreate one of his signature Hawaiian dishes. He will be joined by bartender Keli’i Heen, who will create a Pau Maui Vodka cocktail for the evening.

Other chefs joining the effort include:

• Darryl Bell, Stateline Road Smokehouse

• Jade and Evan Hufford, Maison Healdsburg

• Johnny Gnall, SingleThread

• Jonny Barr and Sean McGaughey, Molti Amici

• Matthew Kammerer, Harbor House Inn

• Philip Tessier, Press Restaurant

“Maui, and Lahaina in particular, hold a very special place in my heart,” said Justin Williams, director of operations at Press. “It’s where I exchanged (wedding) vows and stepped into a new chapter of my life.

“The island's spirit and the community there, including my dear friends and family who have called it home, have deeply touched my life. This connection fuels my commitment to support and give back to this extraordinary place that has given me so much.”

All proceeds from the dinner will go to Chef Hui, a nonprofit statewide network of chefs who are preparing restaurant-quality meals to hundreds of people daily in the Lahaina and Kula communities, many of whom are living in temporary housing while waiting to rebuild.

“As chefs, we know the power of a good meal,” Bell said. “The least we can do is come together to cook up some great food to help ensure that the residents of Maui, who are still dealing with the destructive aftermath of the fires, have access to nourishing food made with thoughtfulness and care.”

Chefs also said they are inspired to help after living through wildfires in Napa and Sonoma in 2017 and 2020.

“This fundraiser is not just about financial support, it's a symbol of empathy and connection,” Kammerer said. “It's a way to extend a helping hand to those in Maui, just as others have done for us and our communities in our time of need.”

SingleThread’s owners Kyle and Katina Connaughton called it “a privilege for us to be able to employ our craft to help those affected by this disaster, the likes of which hold unfortunate parallels within our own community here in Wine Country.

“We can only hope that what we are doing here provides some relief to the beautiful people of Maui as they continue to rebuild after enduring such profound loss.”

The dinner begins at 6 p.m. Dec. 4, with canapés and sparkling wine; the meal will be served in family-style offerings.

Guests will also have access to an auction with offerings, including a honey tasting with Sonoma County Bee Co., a wine tasting visit to Rudd Estate in Oakville and a cocktail-making class for six at Fern Bar in Sebastopol.