Local winery owner listed ‘without her consent’ as host of exclusive Trump fundraiser

Kendall-Jackson Winery co-founder Barbara Banke is listed as a host of a GOP fundraising dinner for former President Donald Trump, but a spokesperson for the company said Tuesday her name appears on the invitation without her consent.

“Barbara Banke was never a co-host of the event, does not intend to donate to Trump’s upcoming presidential campaign and will not be attending the May 15 fundraiser in Kentucky,” a Jackson Family Wines spokesperson told The Press Democrat.

Banke, chairwoman and proprietor of Jackson Family Wines, is listed as host on the invitation to the Lexington, Kentucky fundraiser, along with co-hosts and GOP mega-donors Joe and Kelly Craft. Sponsored by the Trump 47 Committee, the event requires a donation between $25,000 to $100,000 per couple to attend.

The appearance of Banke’s name on the fundraising event invitation was first reported by the National Review.

A copy of an event invitation to a May 15 fundraising dinner with former President Donald Trump, first obtained by the National Review.

According to the event invitation, proceeds from the May 15 dinner will benefit Save America, Trump’s leadership PAC, which, according to Politico, has spent $59.5 million on “legal consulting” since the start of 2023. For $25,000, guests will be able to dine with the GOP’s 2024 presidential nominee; $100,000 buys them the title “co-host” and for $844,600 they become “chair.”

According to the Federal Election Commission’s website, Banke has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars in past years to political causes and candidates throughout the United States.

While many have skewed conservative, others have been left-leaning, especially in Sonoma County where she has ranked the top political donor over the past decade.

According to federal campaign filings, Banke has made donations to Republicans such as U.S. Reps. Kevin McCarthy and Josh Hawley, and U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell.

Locally, she has donated to U.S. Reps. Mike Thompson, D-St. Helena, and Jared Huffman, D-San Rafael. In 2023, she donated $32,000 to the Democratic Grassroots Victory Fund.

In 1982, Banke co-founded Kendall-Jackson Winery with her (now) late husband and wine industry icon, Jess Jackson. Today, Kendall-Jackson is just one of over 40 brands in the Jackson Family Wines portfolio, which has been under Banke’s leadership for the last 20 years.

In 2005, Banke co-founded Stonestreet Farm, the Jackson Family’s highly regarded equestrian racing stables and breeding program in Lexington, Kentucky.

Banke currently serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the Breeder’s Cup.

Fundraising dinner co-host Kelly Craft served as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and ambassador to Canada during Trump’s presidency. Her husband, Joe Craft, is a billionaire coal executive.

You can reach Staff Writer Sarah Doyle at 707-521-5478 or sarah.doyle@pressdemocrat.com. Follow Sarah on Instagram at @whiskymuse.